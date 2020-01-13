Premier League Week 23 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool host Manchester United on Sunday in the standout fixture of Week 23 in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium and Sheffield United travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are all away from home as they play Newcastle United, Watford and Burnley, respectively.

There's a key clash at the bottom of the table with Bournemouth travelling to Norwich City, while Aston Villa face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here are all the fixtures, complete with score predictions for each:

Saturday, January 18

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-3)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Sheffield United (2-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa (1-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace (3-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Norwich City vs. Bournemouth (0-1)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Everton (1-2)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea (1-1)

Sunday, January 19

2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Leicester City (2-2)

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester United (2-1)

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten Premier League season on Saturday, when they beat Tottenham 1-0 thanks to a first-half Roberto Firmino goal.

The Reds' victory has written them into the history books after a sensational start to the campaign:

The only team to take points off Liverpool in the league this season are United, and the Red Devils will hope to do so again when they visit Anfield.

United ran out 4-0 winners over Norwich on Saturday thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford and strikes from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood:

When the Red Devils' attack is on song, they can cause opponents plenty of problems and they've held Liverpool to draws in their last eight meetings in all competitions.

Given the Reds' form, it's difficult to back anything other than a Liverpool win on Sunday, but they might not have it all their own way at Anfield.

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Newcastle claimed a much-needed point at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, halting a three-game losing run in the league.

They earned a 1-1 draw at Molineux thanks to Miguel Almiron's third goal in his last six games:

The Magpies also had goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to thank after he offered a reminder of his value to the team with some excellent saves:

Meanwhile, Chelsea impressed as they comfortably dispatched Burnley 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella gave his take on the performance:

Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-1 on their last visit to St. James' Park in August 2018, but the Magpies had picked up four wins and a draw in the Blues' previous five visits.

If the west London side play as they did against Burnley, Newcastle are unlikely to come away with anything, but Chelsea have been inconsistent since the November international break.

They've lost five times in the Premier League and failed to record consecutive league victories since then, so it might not be too surprising if Newcastle do manage to get a positive result.