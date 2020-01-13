2020 NHL All-Star Weekend Reportedly to Feature Women's 3-on-3 Event

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

COLUMBUS, OH - JANUARY 24: A general view of the NHL logo prior to the 2015 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Competition at the Nationwide Arena on January 24, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL is reportedly adding more events to its All-Star weekend, highlighted by a three-on-three competition featuring female hockey players.

Per ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the scrimmage will feature top players from America and Canada going head-to-head.

While no participants were named, Kaplan did note all the women will be national team players and are currently members of the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association.

Kaplan added a new element is expected to be added to the skills competition as part of the changes. A formal announcement from the NHL will likely be made this week.

The three-on-three scrimmage will continue the NHL's recent trend of opening up All-Star weekend to include female players.

Last year saw Kendall Coyne Schofield of the NWHL's Minnesota Whitecaps take part in the All-Star skills competition. She finished seventh out of eight in the fastest skater competition with a time of 14.346 seconds.

The NHL's All-Star weekend will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis from Jan. 24-25.

