Vikings Rumors: DC George Edwards Not Expected to Return in 2020

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings reached the second round of the NFC playoffs, but that apparently was not enough for defensive coordinator George Edwards to keep his job.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Edwards "is not expected to return" to his position for the 2020 campaign after Minnesota lost 27-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Edwards, who was also the defensive coordinator for Washington and the Buffalo Bills earlier in his career, has been the Vikings defensive coordinator since the 2014 campaign. Minnesota made the playoffs three times during his tenure, although it never made it to the Super Bowl.

The closest it came was the 2017 campaign when it reached the NFC Championship Game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Edwards' defense was an impressive fifth in the league in points allowed per game during the regular season and a primary reason the team reached the playoffs. While it struggled to slow the 49ers' rushing attack during the playoff loss, playmakers such as Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith played well under his leadership.

It should also be noted that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has a defensive background and was directly involved in Minnesota's game-planning on defense even with Edwards on the staff.

Given his resume, Zimmer will surely be involved in choosing the next defensive coordinator.