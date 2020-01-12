NFL Playoff Odds 2020: Chiefs, 49ers Favored in AFC, NFC Championship Games

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Based on the betting odds for next week's conference championship games, Super Bowl LIV will be a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Per Caesars Palace, the Chiefs and 49ers are both favored to win their respective matchups by seven points.

The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game. The 49ers will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Levi's Stadium for the NFC Championship Game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.