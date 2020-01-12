Video: Ex-Cowboys HC Jimmy Johnson Reacts to 2020 Pro Football HOF Induction

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson can add the title of Pro Football Hall of Famer to his long list of accomplishments.

Johnson got emotional upon learning he will be enshrined in Canton as part of the 2020 class:

As part of the NFL's 100th-anniversary celebration, the Hall of Fame's Selection Committee Bylaws have been suspended for this year only. The measure will allow for a total of 20 members in the Hall of Fame class, broken down by five modern-era players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches.

Johnson became the second former coach to learn of his induction. Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher was informed Saturday night.

After joining the Cowboys in 1989, Johnson built the franchise into a dynasty with a roster that included Hall of Famers Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith. He won back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993 and had a 44-36 record in five seasons with the team.

Johnson also had a four-year stint as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1996 to 1999. He made the postseason three times with the team.