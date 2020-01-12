Video: Ex-Cowboys HC Jimmy Johnson Reacts to 2020 Pro Football HOF Induction

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: Fox NFL Sunday host Jimmy Johnson looks on during the preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson can add the title of Pro Football Hall of Famer to his long list of accomplishments.

Johnson got emotional upon learning he will be enshrined in Canton as part of the 2020 class:

As part of the NFL's 100th-anniversary celebration, the Hall of Fame's Selection Committee Bylaws have been suspended for this year only. The measure will allow for a total of 20 members in the Hall of Fame class, broken down by five modern-era players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches.

Johnson became the second former coach to learn of his induction. Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher was informed Saturday night.

After joining the Cowboys in 1989, Johnson built the franchise into a dynasty with a roster that included Hall of Famers Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith. He won back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993 and had a 44-36 record in five seasons with the team.

Johnson also had a four-year stint as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 1996 to 1999. He made the postseason three times with the team.

Related

    Jimmy Johnson latest to get Hall call for 2020

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Jimmy Johnson latest to get Hall call for 2020

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Reminder: Mahomes Is NFL's Best QB

    His Michael Jordan-like performance makes a big statement in the Mahomes vs. Lamar debate

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reminder: Mahomes Is NFL's Best QB

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Chiefs Ran Out of TD Fireworks 😆

    Arrowhead apologized to fans on the jumbotron after running out of TD fireworks in 51-31 win

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Ran Out of TD Fireworks 😆

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Rally to Advance to AFC Title Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Rally to Advance to AFC Title Game

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report