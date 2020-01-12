Report: Dolphins' Patrick Graham to Be Giants' DC; Replaced by Josh Boyer

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 29: Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Giants reportedly found their new defensive coordinator.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Giants are hiring former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to serve in the same position under new head coach Joe Judge.

That means the Dolphins also had to make a move, and Pelissero noted they are expected to promote Josh Boyer after he was the defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach this past season.

Boyer enjoyed plenty of success before he joined the Dolphins as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots. In 13 years as part of New England's staff, he helped the team win three Super Bowls, six AFC championships and 12 AFC East crowns.

As for Graham, there is a connection in place with the new-look Giants.

He was on the Patriots' staff with Judge in the past and also served as a defensive line coach for New York in 2016 and 2017.

Graham's Dolphins were 30th in the league in yards allowed per game and last in points allowed per game during the 2019 campaign, although they also didn't have much talent on the roster and likely overachieved while finishing 5-11.

The defense also lost a key playmaker when it traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He will be tasked with helping New York turn things around after the team finished 4-12 in 2019 for a third straight losing campaign. It will need to make significant defensive strides after finishing 30th in the league in points allowed per game.

