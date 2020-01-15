10 Current NBA Contracts That Never Made Much Sense

1 of 11

Chris Nicoll/Associated Press

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs signed LaMarcus Aldridge to a two-year, $50 million extension after their title window had closed and LMA had just posted a negative net rating swing in his age-31 season.

Pivoting to a rebuild probably would have made more sense.

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets

There's time for Terry Rozier to prove his critics wrong, but $56.7 million over three years for a player with a below-average box plus/minus and a way below-average true shooting percentage was beyond bold.

Kent Bazemore, Portland Trail Blazers

Kent Bazemore had an OK season in 2015-16, averaging 11.6 points and shooting 35.7 percent from three. At age 26, it was the first time he'd finished a season above average in BPM.

But "OK" and "above average" aren't typically the kinds of descriptors that lead to a four-year, $70 million deal, which was originally given by the Atlanta Hawks but is now on the Blazers' books.

Tyler Johnson, Phoenix Suns

An undrafted free agent who averaged 8.7 points and shot 38.0 percent from three in Year 2, 6'3" guard Tyler Johnson scored a four-year, $50 million offer sheet from the Brooklyn Nets in 2016. The Miami Heat matched it, though he's since been traded to the Suns.

That's an awfully big commitment for a largely unproven guard.

Evan Turner, Atlanta Hawks

Evan Turner was coming off an intriguing two-year run as a reserve point forward for the Boston Celtics when he signed a four-year, $70 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2016.

His career BPM pegged him as a replacement-level player up to that point, though. His shooting efficiency was abysmal, and that hasn't changed during the final year of his deal, now with the Hawks.

Bobby Portis, New York Knicks

It may end up only being a one-year deal (the second is a team option), but $15 million per season for Bobby Portis was a wild call by the New York Knicks.

In four seasons prior to signing this contract, he was a replacement-level player with a well-below-average true shooting percentage.

DeAndre Jordan, Brooklyn Nets

In the two seasons prior to this one, DeAndre Jordan appeared to be on a decline. He wasn't finishing with the same explosiveness he once did, and his block rate had tailed off significantly.

The annual salary of $10 million isn't too problematic. But four years? Jordan will be 34 by the time this contract is over. Expecting him to be worth that salary by that point is optimistic.

It pays to have friends who are great NBA players.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. looked like a decent 2 after the 2016-17 season. He averaged 14.5 points and 1.9 threes for the Hawks with an above-average true shooting percentage and a just-below-average BPM.

But again, those aren't the kinds of numbers that scream for a big contract, and the Knicks signed him to a four-year, $71 million pact in 2017 before trading him to Dallas in January 2019.