EPL Week 23 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Premier League leaders Liverpool will look to Mohamed Salah to end his goal drought against Manchester United and maintain their unbeaten run. United will visit Anfield on Sunday knowing they'll need to absorb pressure and strike on the counter.

The pace and power of in-form striker Anthony Martial will be crucial to the Red Devils' approach.

Manchester City won't catch Liverpool, but United's neighbours can tighten their grip on second place by beating Crystal Palace at home on Saturday. The Eagles won at the Etihad Stadium last season but will find record-setting goalscorer Sergio Aguero difficult to contain.

Away from the title race, Chelsea's bid to hold onto fourth spot will be tested away to Newcastle United. The Magpies will set up to frustrate the visitors, but Jorginho can help the Blues see enough of the ball to eventually secure a narrow win.

Week 22 Fixtures and Picks

Saturday, January 18

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET (Watford)

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Arsenal)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (City)

Norwich City vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Norwich)

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Draw)

West Ham United vs. Everton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (Everton)

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET (Chelsea)

Sunday, January 19

Burnley vs. Leicester City: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET (Leicester)

Liverpool vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET (Liverpool)

Salah Needs an Old Trafford Goal

Salah has yet to find the net against United in a Liverpool shirt. It's one of the more surprising statistical anomalies in the game considering how effective he's been against the rest of England's top flight.

The Egypt international will take good form into his latest attempt to get the better of Liverpool's bitter rivals. Salah has 10 goals and five assists to his credit in the league, with four of those goals coming in his last six games.

Salah's performances are ominous for a United side guilty of conceding 25 goals through 22 matches. He won't have a better chance of snapping his barren run against the Red Devils.

Martial United's Best Hope for an Upset

United would love nothing more than to inflict Liverpool's first loss of the season. Achieving what would be a shock upset will hinge on how effectively the visitors can break at speed.

Pace is something Martial has in abundance. Yet the Frenchman's greater value may be in the technique and vision he uses to release those around him in behind defences.

Martial loves to drop off the front and pick a pass to runners out wide, such as Marcus Rashford and Daniel James. He's also got the scoring touch himself, having found the net during Saturday's 4-0 win over Norwich City:

If Martial plays to his level, United will have a chance to halt the would-be champions' momentum.

Aguero Primed for More Goals

There's little point using more superlatives to explain Aguero's enduring brilliance. The records speak for themselves after Sunday's hat-trick during the 6-1 win over Aston Villa.

Aguero enjoyed a pair of landmarks, including breaking a record set by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry:

Not content with merely overtaking one goalscoring legend of England's top flight, Aguero also put paid to a notable achievement belonging to Alan Shearer:

Fully fit and restored to the starting lineup, Aguero is hitting peak form in time for the business end of the season. It's bad news for a Palace team usually difficult to beat away from home.

The Eagles ran out 3-2 winners in this fixture last season, but City have been hitting their groove recently. Pep Guardiola's team have won their last three matches in all competitions by a combined 13-3.

Aguero and Co. will have too much for Palace this time.

Jorginho to Continue Pulling the Strings for Chelsea

Jorginho doesn't get the plaudits earned by Chelsea's young stars. Yet the former Napoli playmaker is just as important as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James.

It's Jorginho who keeps the Blues ticking over in the middle of the park. His technique is flawless, and he regularly chooses the right option when picking out runners between the lines.

While ownership of possession defines his game, Jorginho can also provide the finishing touch when needed. He swept home a penalty to help beat Burnley 3-0 on Saturday, maintaining his perfect record from 12 yards in the process:

Having Jorginho work the ball quickly through the engine room will deny Newcastle chances to break. It will also mean Abraham gets the opportunities he needs to keep Chelsea in the driving seat to qualify for next season's Champions League.