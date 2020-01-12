Report: Saints' Drew Brees Received Calls to Be TV Analyst amid Contract Rumors

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If Drew Brees retires, his next move could be to the broadcast booth.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "at least one non-ESPN network" has contacted Brees about a leap into broadcasting after his playing career. FOX, CBS and NBC are the other major networks that broadcast NFL games, though Schefter did not specify which network reached out.

Brees has refused to engage in discussions until he makes a decision about his playing career.

"Drew has not spoken with them or anyone about any new opportunities," a source told Schefter. "Until such time as a decision is made about next season, he will not be engaging in any conversations regarding or considering any new opportunities."

Saints coach Sean Payton said he expects Brees to return in 2020.

“No, I see him on our field this upcoming season," Payton said when asked if he could see Brees as a television analyst, per Nick Underhill of The Athletic.

Brees will be an unrestricted free agent, but it's expected he will either re-sign with the Saints or retire. In an appearance on WWL Radio earlier this week, Brees sounded like he plans on returning in 2020.

"Listen, it's not a matter of if I can still play. I know I can still play," Brees said, per Amie Just of NOLA.com. "And if I really wanted to, I could probably play for another three or four years, but at the end of the day when that decision is made, I don't want to walk away from this game because I have 32 teams telling me I can't play anymore. I want to do it on my own terms.

"When that time comes, I'll know. And, in large part, it'll be because of my family. I've played 30 years of organized football, 19 years of professional football. Those 30 years, that's three-quarters of my life. I've devoted myself to this for so long and had my family sacrifice for so long. These are all the things you take into account when making a decision like that."

Brees threw for 2,979 yards and 27 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2019. He missed five games due to injury, which is three more games than he'd missed in his entire tenure with the Saints. There's little question that Brees continues to play at a high level; it's not often guys completing nearly three-quarter of their passes retire.

Odds are Brees will be back under center in 2020, but a future in the broadcast booth appears likely once he does hang it up.