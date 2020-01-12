Premier League Table: Final Week 22 2020 Standings, Results and Week 23 Fixtures

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City moved into second place in the Premier League after thrashing Aston Villa 6-1 away on Sunday.

They remain 14 points back from leaders Liverpool, who won 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Watford, meanwhile, moved out of the relegation zone after a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Here are the updated standings in the Premier League after Week 22:

Week 22 Results

Aston Villa 1-6 Manchester City

Bournemouth 0-3 Watford

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Everton 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City 1-2 Southampton

Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Liverpool

Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United

Week 23 Fixtures

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United vs. Everton

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Burnley vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

City came flying out of the blocks at Villa Park. Riyad Mahrez netted twice inside 25 minutes, with his former Leicester City team-mate Danny Drinkwater culpable on both occasions:

Sergio Aguero then made it 3-0 in the 28th minute with a thunderbolt from 20 yards.

And in first-half stoppage-time, Gabriel Jesus turned home Kevin De Bruyne's inch-perfect cross from the right to prompt an exodus from some of the home fans:

The Sky Blues did not take their foot off the gas after the break, with Aguero slotting into the bottom corner just before the hour to pass Thierry Henry in the record books:

The Argentinian then completed his hat-trick nine minutes from time, driving home an emphatic finish after more poor defending from Villa.

Anwar El Ghazi scored a consolation from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Ilkay Gundogan fouled Trezeguet.

As a result of the loss, Villa dropped into the bottom three after Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra scored in Watford's 3-0 win against the Cherries.

On Saturday, Roberto Firmino's goal decided proceedings in Liverpool's visit to Spurs.

Southampton exacted their revenge on Leicester City, beating the Foxes 2-1 11 weeks on from their 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Brendan Rodgers' side:

Manchester United, meanwhile, matched their biggest win of the season as they beat Norwich 4-0 at home, Marcus Rashford netting twice on his 200th outing for the Red Devils.