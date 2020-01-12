Premier League Table: Final Week 22 2020 Standings, Results and Week 23 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 22 2020 Standings, Results and Week 23 FixturesJanuary 12, 2020
Manchester City moved into second place in the Premier League after thrashing Aston Villa 6-1 away on Sunday.
They remain 14 points back from leaders Liverpool, who won 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
Watford, meanwhile, moved out of the relegation zone after a 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday.
Here are the updated standings in the Premier League after Week 22:
Week 22 Results
Aston Villa 1-6 Manchester City
Bournemouth 0-3 Watford
Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Everton 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City 1-2 Southampton
Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Liverpool
Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham United
Week 23 Fixtures
Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal vs. Sheffield United
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Norwich City vs. Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United vs. Everton
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Burnley vs. Leicester City
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
City came flying out of the blocks at Villa Park. Riyad Mahrez netted twice inside 25 minutes, with his former Leicester City team-mate Danny Drinkwater culpable on both occasions:
Sergio Aguero then made it 3-0 in the 28th minute with a thunderbolt from 20 yards.
And in first-half stoppage-time, Gabriel Jesus turned home Kevin De Bruyne's inch-perfect cross from the right to prompt an exodus from some of the home fans:
The Sky Blues did not take their foot off the gas after the break, with Aguero slotting into the bottom corner just before the hour to pass Thierry Henry in the record books:
The Argentinian then completed his hat-trick nine minutes from time, driving home an emphatic finish after more poor defending from Villa.
Anwar El Ghazi scored a consolation from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Ilkay Gundogan fouled Trezeguet.
As a result of the loss, Villa dropped into the bottom three after Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra scored in Watford's 3-0 win against the Cherries.
On Saturday, Roberto Firmino's goal decided proceedings in Liverpool's visit to Spurs.
Southampton exacted their revenge on Leicester City, beating the Foxes 2-1 11 weeks on from their 9-0 drubbing at the hands of Brendan Rodgers' side:
Manchester United, meanwhile, matched their biggest win of the season as they beat Norwich 4-0 at home, Marcus Rashford netting twice on his 200th outing for the Red Devils.
Premier League Winners and Losers
🎩 Aguero smashed records 👀 Sterling had to sit and watch 🙌 The Deeney effect at Watford