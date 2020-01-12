Patrick Marleau, Lightning Extend Win Streak to 10, Top Highlights

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau entered an elite collection of NHL players Saturday by participating in his 1,700th game.

The 40-year-old, who has played in the past four decades, marked his milestone night by scoring what turned out to be the game-winning goal in San Jose's 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

The Tampa Bay Lightning made some history of their own Saturday by winning their 10th consecutive game. Jon Cooper's side became the fourth in NHL history to record a double-digit win streak in consecutive seasons, per NHL Public Relations.

Some of the other highlights from the 11-game slate included another marvelous goal from Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, a goalie earning his first-career shutout and a handful of multi-goal performances.

Saturday NHL Scores

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 3

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1 (Final/OT)

Boston 3, New York Islanders 2 (Final/OT)

Tampa Bay 1, Philadelphia 0

New Jersey 5, Washington 1

Carolina 2, Los Angeles 0

St. Louis 5, New York Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Anaheim 2

Columbus 3, Vegas 0

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

San Jose 2, Dallas 1

Marleau Joins Exclusive 1,700-Game Club

Marleau joined Gordie Howe, Mark Messier, Jaromir Jagr and Ron Francis in the 1,700-game club Saturday, per NHL PR:

The 40-year-old's teammates sang his praises after the win over Dallas, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Brian Witt.

"That's unbelievable," defenseman Brent Burns said. "To do what he has done, it's incredible. A lot of hard work, luck. ... I can't say enough about that guy. Off the ice, on the ice ... what he does, it's incredible."

Marleau admitted that the milestone game provided some extra energy for the game against former teammate Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars, per NHL.com's Ross McKeon.

"It's one of those milestone games," Marleau said. "You get a little extra energy, some extra jump, and it's nice getting that one on the board tonight."

Marleau's career began in 1997 with the Sharks as an 18-year-old, and he has played in 70 or more games in all but two of his seasons in the NHL.

The goal was his eighth of the campaign, meaning he needs two more to have at least 10 goals in every season in which he's played. In total, Marleau has 1,098 points from 516 goals and 582 assists, with the majority of those totals earned in a Sharks uniform. He played two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs between 2017 and 2019.

If he plays in every remaining Sharks game this season, Marleau would surpass Jagr and Francis to rank third in all-time games played.

Lightning Extend Winning Run to 10

The Lightning have won 10 straight games since December 23, with their latest triumph being a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

In the past four games, the Atlantic Division side outscored opponents 17-3 and earned consecutive shutouts against the Flyers and Arizona Coyotes.

Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 23 shots, and Pat Maroon scored the lone goal Saturday. The goalie noted the entire team deserves credit for the recent string of performances, per NHL.com's Adam Kimelman: "I've said this before, a shutout is something the whole team deserves. Team played great defensively, all the defensemen and forwards. Tonight one goal was enough for us to win because we played good defensively."

The victory helped the Lightning to match the longest winning streak of the season. The New York Islanders won 10 in a row between October and November.

Tampa Bay does not have to wait long to go for its 11th straight win, as it faces the New Jersey Devils Sunday.

While the winning streak is nice, navigating through a treacherous January is more pressing. Saturday's game in Philadelphia marked the start of a run of eight road games in nine. The Lightning play six consecutive Western Conference teams in the second part of the swing, which begins Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

