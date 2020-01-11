Kirk Cousins Says He's Not Focused on New Vikings Contract After Loss to 49ers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings runs off the field after being sacked in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

As Kirk Cousins approaches the final season of his three-year, $84 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, none of the concerned parties appear to be in a rush to hammer out an extension.

Following Minnesota's 27-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, neither Cousins nor head coach Mike Zimmer was prepared to speak about a long-term agreement:

It feels safe to assume Cousins will be Minnesota's starting quarterback in 2020. His contract was fully guaranteed, so his entire $31 million cap hit would count as dead money were the Vikings to release him at any point in the offseason.

The team could attempt to negotiate a short-term extension that would lessen Cousins' cap hit next year and add the outstanding balance to future seasons. Minnesota is projected to be $3.5 million over the cap, so general manager Rick Spielman needs to free up whatever money he can.

Of course, Saturday's loss was bait for the skeptics who have long questioned Cousins' true value. He finished 21-of-29 for 172 yards and one touchdown. Nearly half his passing yards came in garbage time.

Cousins threw for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 69.1 percent of his passes in 2019.

Following the Vikings' dramatic overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round, the 49ers showed nothing has changed, though. If you take away the running game and put the onus on Cousins, he's unlikely to succeed in the postseason.

In 2017, the Vikings were a game away from the Super Bowl. Now they might be at a crossroads, thanks in no small part to the massive contract they offered Cousins in the hope he was the final piece of the puzzle.

Related

    NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Divisional Round

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Playoff Bracket 2020: Picture, Schedule After Saturday's Divisional Round

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy G and the 49ers Take Out Vikings to Advance

    Jimmy G: 11/19 | 131 yds | 1 TD Kirk Cousins: 21/29 | 172 yds | 1 TD

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Jimmy G and the 49ers Take Out Vikings to Advance

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Mike Thomas Happy Vikings Lost 🤣

    Saints WR went on Twitter rant while Vikings got blown out by the 49ers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mike Thomas Happy Vikings Lost 🤣

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    The Results Are In 🗳️

    55% of B/R voters say the Ravens will beat the Titans ✅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Results Are In 🗳️

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll