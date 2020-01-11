Giants Rumors: NY Requests Interview with Dolphins DC Patrick Graham

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Recently hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reportedly has his sights set on a former colleague for his staff.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday the Giants have requested permission to interview Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for the same position in New York.

Judge and Graham worked together with the New England Patriots, where the latter coached in various capacities from 2009 to 2015. If he gets the job, this would be Graham's second stint with the Giants after he coached their defensive line from 2016 to 2017.

Garafolo expects the Dolphins will grant the Giants permission to speak with Graham.

While the Patriots tie-in seemingly may give Judge a leg up to nab Graham, the coordinator serves under another New England product in Miami head coach Brian Flores.

Judge likely won't use Graham's work with the Dolphins as the basis for the Giants' interest. In 2019, Miami ranked third-to-last in yards allowed per game (397.8) and gave up a league-leading 30.9 points per contest.

Those numbers come with a large grain of salt, as the 5-11 Dolphins are rebuilding under Flores.

Things won't get any easier for Graham if he leaves for New York. Though the Giants are up and coming, they face-planted in 2019. New York went 4-12, and its defense allowed the third-most points per game in the NFL (28.2) and gave up 377.3 yards per contest.

The Giants are coming off their third consecutive losing season, having won just 12 games since they last went to the playoffs in 2016. The offense has endured a complete makeover, with quarterback Daniel Jones replacing Eli Manning and running back Saquon Barkley lighting up the backfield.

The defense needs reworking, and whoever steps into that role will need plenty of help.