Jeremy Roenick Apologizes for Inappropriate Comments About Co-Workers

NBC Sports hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick released a video on his Twitter account Saturday apologizing for remarks made in reference to NBC sportscaster Kathryn Tappen, as well as NBC analysts Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter, on a Dec. 19 episode of Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets podcast:

The Associated Press (h/t Los Angeles Times) provided a transcript of Roenick's comments and additional context.

"Roenick said they went on vacation together because his wife, Tracy, and Tappen are good friends. When another resort guest asked about the situation, he recalled, 'I play it off like we're going to bed together every night, the three of us.'

"'If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it's never going to happen,' Roenick said.

"Roenick subsequently praised Tappen as 'one of the most professional sports personalities I know.'

"Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp 'so beautiful' and said: 'I'd have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn't say no right away.' He then seemed to contrast Sharp's appearance with his and Carter's.

"'It's good to have a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it's totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there,' Roenick said."

Tappen works with Roenick as NBC Sports' co-host for its NHL coverage. She also covers NFL, Notre Dame football and the Olympics, among other sports.

She released a statement in response to Roenick's initial comments.

"While Jeremy and I continue to be good friends, what he said was unacceptable, especially among workplace colleagues," Tappen said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "I do not condone his comments."

Sharp joined the NBC Sports team after a 15-year NHL career. Carter played in the NHL from 1996 to 2007 and is also an analyst for MSG Network.

Roenick has been with NBC Sports since 2010 after an NHL career that spanned from 1988 to 2009.

"I never meant to offend anyone, and I definitely went too far, and for that, I deeply regret it," Roenick said in the video.

"... I've always tried to act professional. I've always tried to entertain, and this time, I went too far. And I will make sure in the future that I'm mindful of people's feelings, the sensitivities of my co-workers and of all you, my loving fans.

"I hope to see you on air soon. I hope you can accept my apologies."

NBC suspended Roenick indefinitely on Dec. 23.