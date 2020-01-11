Jose Mourinho Praises 'Fantastic' Japhet Tanganga for Performance vs. Liverpool

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Japhet Tanganga didn't waste his first start in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur, according to manager Jose Mourinho. Instead, 20-year-old Tanganga made sure Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah know his name despite Spurs losing 1-0 to the leaders on Saturday.

Mourinho handed Tanganga his top-flight debut and was effusive in his praise for the defender's display, per Football.London's Alasdair Gold:

"He played well. I think the kid has reason to be very happy with his level, not with the result obviously, but with his first game in the Premier League. It couldn't be a bigger one and he did it amazingly.

"First on the right and then on the left, first Mane and then Salah, and I think he was fantastic so I don't want to take any credit for that. I worked with him only for a couple of months. I think academy, coaches who worked with him for so many years."

Defeat leaves Spurs nine points adrift of the top four and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. Mourinho is dealing with injuries at key positions, notably to star striker Harry Kane, who is out after surgery to repair a torn hamstring.

Even so, Mourinho was buoyed by Tanganga's performance against the Reds, even if he wishes the gifted youngster played another position:

"Can we say Tanganga is a new player? Can we say that? He never played a match for Tottenham in the Premier League. Today he played and today he proved that he can play for us.

"It's a pity that he's not a striker, it's a pity that he's not a midfield player, but he's one more player that we have. So I think Mane and Salah, they know who Tanganga is. They didn't know before the game. I think when they saw the list they wondered where this guy plays. I think now they know."

Tanganga justified his manager's faith by consistently thwarting Liverpool's best moves. He stayed calm and reacted well to the pace and perceptive movement of Liverpool's front three.

Although Reds No. 9 Roberto Firmino won it with a superbly taken goal on 37 minutes, Liverpool would have been in front sooner had it not been for Tanganga. The latter produced a terrific block to turn away Firmino's goal-bound shot after just two minutes before recovering to get a decisive touch when Salah followed up on the rebound.

Aside from his defiance in defensive areas, Tottenham's academy product also bossed opponents in the air and used the ball well on the deck:

The most obvious measure of Tanganga's effectiveness came from how quiet Mane was. Usually a major threat from the flanks, the Senegal international was anonymous at times in north London.

Mane's brilliance often creates more space for raiding left-back Andy Robertson to torment teams. However, the Scot was also left frustrated by Tanganga.

Robertson's late tackle on the Spurs debutant might have merited a red card. Instead, Mourinho was left to rue inactivity from VAR:

Tanganga's special day offers a lone bright spot for a Tottenham squad looking short of numbers and quality. Aside from Kane, Moussa Sissoko has been lost for three months after the midfield powerhouse suffered a knee injury.

Spurs may have already found a replacement, with reports emerging the club is closing in on a loan deal for Benfica's Gedson Fernandes, according to David Hytner of The Observer.

Hytner has also reported talks have been held with AC Milan over the availability of striker Krzysztof Piatek. Spurs are said to want to take the Poland international on a loan deal.

Transfers may be in the works, but in the meantime, Mourinho is left to work with what he has. Results aren't going his way lately, with defeat to Liverpool Tottenham's second setback in a row in the league.

Scoring goals is a problem after Kane's injury, but Spurs have also been conceding too many since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino back in November:

If Tanganga can help fix one end of the team at no extra cost to Spurs, Mourinho can focus his efforts on adding some much-needed reinforcements for the final third during the January transfer window.