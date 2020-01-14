10 Realistic Predictions for 2020 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 10

Bart Young/Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6, giving teams less than a month to agree on deals during the 2019-20 season.

Plenty of big names could be moved, but most come with asterisks attached.

Chris Paul and Kevin Love would almost certainly be traded if not for their massive contracts, while offseason additions D'Angelo Russell, Al Horford, Derrick Rose and JJ Redick could already be looking for new homes.

Teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans have massive seller potential, given their poor records and number of veterans who could be valuable rotation pieces on contending teams.

With just weeks to go, here are 10 trade-deadline predictions for this campaign.