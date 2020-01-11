Brent Venables Played Joe Burrow in Clemson Practice After Scout Team QB Injury

Tyler Smith/Getty Images

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables took an active role in the Tigers' preparations for the CFP National Championship against LSU on Monday.

According to Andrea Adelson of ESPN on Saturday, Clemson's usual scout team quarterback, Patrick McClure, got hurt while celebrating during the team's Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State. As a result, Venables filled in to emulate Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.

Adelson wrote Venables adopts a new identity, "Jimmy Greenbeans," when working with the scout team.

Junior linebacker James Skalski said Venables is an effective fill-in during practice:

"Greenbeans does not change his quarterback style, but he's very good at stressing you out and trying to create game environments. People don't understand he can put one on the money every now and then. He'll back-shoulder a ball, and everyone looks around and is like, 'That was a good throw.' Mentally, it's not about the throws."

Clemson is attempting to do something no other team has achieved this season: slow down Burrow and LSU's dynamic aerial attack.

Burrow has thrown for 5,208 yards an 55 touchdowns. He only needed one half to shred Oklahoma's secondary in the Peach Bowl, racking up 403 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the first two quarters.

Venables' $2.2 million salary is the second-highest for an FBS assistant coach, trailing only LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda ($2.5 million).

Between pulling double duty as both the scout team QB and defensive coordinator, Venables might be in line for a pay raise if Clemson successfully defends its national championship.