Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 22 EPL Table

Roberto Firmino ended a brief scoring drought in the Premier League to help leaders Liverpool win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and remain unbeaten.

Firmino thrived on a day when Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United got back to winning ways. Juan Mata's place in the starting XI proved crucial during a 4-0 thrashing of Norwich City at Old Trafford.

United won to keep Chelsea and a place in the top four in sight. However, Spurs are starting to lose sight of the UEFA Champions League places after being blunted by Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho's team was unable to cope in the absence of injured striker Harry Kane. His replacements, Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura, were both found wanting.

Spurs' pain is shared by their north London rivals Arsenal after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace. Like Tottenham, the Gunners will find out how hard life without their main goalscorer can be after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sent off at Selhurst Park.

Saturday's Scores

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Everton 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Leicester City 1-2 Southampton

Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Liverpool

Winner: Roberto Firmino

Firmino needed a league goal, having last found the net in the competition when he bagged a brace to help beat Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day. Before then, the Brazilian hadn't scored in England's top flight since November.

You would hardly have known Firmino was so out of practice by the assured way he took his 37th-minute winner against Spurs. The creative No. 9's touch was typically classy, and his finish was emphatic:

It was an exquisite piece of skill, and one the Reds needed to break open the low defensive block Tottenham had used to frustrate the visitors. The goal was timely, but it was also just one part of Firmino's stylish display.

His deft touches and clever movement routinely pulled Spurs out of shape and released Liverpool runners in behind. By the end, there was no doubt Firmino had stood out among a gritty team performance:

Firmino getting back among the goals is one more compelling reason to believe Liverpool will saunter to the title.

Losers: Harry Kane's Replacements

Mourinho warned Spurs couldn't replace Kane during his absence with a torn hamstring, and so it proved as Tottenham's other forwards faltered in key moments.

No Spurs forward was guilty of poor decisions as often as Son. The South Korea international passed up a great opportunity to play in Moura during the first half, opting instead to shoot harmlessly wide.

Son was right to shoot in the second half, but the 27-year-old's finishing touch inexplicably deserted him with the goal at his mercy:

Son's profligacy wasn't Tottenham's only problem in attacking areas. Moura also spurned a terrific chance shortly after the break, while substitute Giovani Lo Celso couldn't apply the right touch when sliding in at the back post to meet a perfect Serge Aurier cross:

Kane underwent surgery on Saturday, a procedure he said went well:

Even so, the prolific No. 10 is still expected to be out until April, per the club's official website. Unless Spurs' other forwards improve, Kane's absence will mark the end of their hopes for a top-four finish.

Winner: Juan Mata

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discovered fixing the lack of creativity in his team's midfield isn't as hard as it first appeared. Instead of bemoaning Paul Pogba's absence, United only need to keep Mata restored to the middle of the park.

The 31-year-old was superb against the Canaries, creating goals for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Assists used to be the defining feature of Mata's game, but it's been a while since the artful schemer has been this productive:

Pogba is facing four weeks out recovering from ankle surgery, according to MailOnline's Jonathan Spencer. It means Mata should have a key role to play during the next month, since his technique and vision make him a more creative option than Fred and Andreas Pereira.

The Red Devils are loaded with quality up top thanks to Martial, Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Having someone capable of threading passes through to release their pace is essential, and Mata is the only choice.

Loser: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

It was a mixed day for Aubameyang, who found the net for the 14th time in the league this season when he put Arsenal ahead after 12 minutes. The composed finish was a reminder the 30-year-old remains the key to the Gunners' success.

Playing without him won't be easy, but it's the reality facing Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after Aubameyang challenged Max Meyer. Referee Paul Tierney only booked the striker, but VAR determined a red card was the more appropriate punishment:

On the surface, the Gunners have the numbers and quality to replace Aubameyang. It would be true if Alexandre Lacazette was among the goals, but the Frenchman only has five to his credit in the league so far this season.

Gabriel Martinelli has potential, but the Brazilian is just 18 and remains raw. A lack of goals from central midfield will also concern Arteta.

As for Aubameyang, the incident has hurt his chances of winning the Golden Boot as top scorer, an award he shared with Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane last season. Aubameyang trails Leicester's Jamie Vardy by three goals and could be further adrift after he returns from a likely three-match suspension.