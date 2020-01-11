Report: Colts' Ed Dodds Among Targets for Browns GM Job; Linked to Robert Saleh

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds about their vacant general manager position, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh would be interested in Dodds as a potential general manager if he were to be hired as a head coach.

Rapoport added the Browns are still gathering their list of general manager candidates and Saleh has been associated with 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Seattle Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer.

Per TheMMQB's Albert Breer, the Colts granted Cleveland's request to interview Dodds.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters in early January that the team will hire a new head coach and give that person input on who becomes the team's general manager.

Saleh is one of eight coaching candidates Cleveland has interviewed since Jan. 2. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported the Browns planned to wrap up their interview process on Friday with the goal of finalizing a deal this weekend.



Dodds was promoted to assistant general manager with Indianapolis in 2018 after spending the previous year as an adviser under general manager Chris Ballard. He was the Seahawks' senior personnel executive from 2007-16 prior to joining the Colts.

The Browns fired general manager John Dorsey coming off a 6-10 record in 2019.