Pep Guardiola: Aymeric Laporte Needs a 'Bit More Time' Before Return from Injury

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Aymeric Laporte is working an intense schedule to aid his comeback from injury, but Pep Guardiola still doesn't know when Manchester City's key centre-back will be fully fit.

Laporte has been recovering from a knee injury he suffered against Brighton & Hove Albion in August that required surgery, and Guardiola said on Friday he is now training again, per Goal's Russell Greaves:

"He's training every day, he feels good after training and the day after he feels good, that is good news. I don't know when he'll be ready to play some games. He needs a little bit more time but he moves really well. The operation was good. We wait for the doctors to say he can start to play."

The update is an uncertain one, but the positive outlook offered by Guardiola is excellent news for City. So was Laporte sharing a video of some of his work in training on Twitter on Thursday:

He has been sorely missed, with vulnerability at the back the chief reason the Citizens look set to relinquish the Premier League title. City, who captured the prize in each of the last two seasons, trail leaders Liverpool by 17 points with 17 games remaining.

Goals haven't been a problem for Guardiola's men, who have found the net 56 times, the most in the division. Yet City's defence has been breached 21 times in 17 games without Laporte and 24 times in total, compared to just 14 for Liverpool.

Guardiola has struggled to fill the Laporte-shaped hole at the heart of the back four. He hasn't been helped by the indifferent performances of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones, with the latter also blighted by injury.

Their issues have forced Guardiola into moving Fernandinho out of the base of midfield. While the Brazilian has performed well as an auxiliary centre-back, his aggression as a ball-winner have been missed further forward.

However, Guardiola hit back at critics of the ploy following the Brazilian's standout display during Tuesday's 3-1 derby win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg:

While Fernandinho may have vindicated Guardiola's plan to reshuffle the back line, Laporte's absence has also cost City going forward.

The France international's long-range distribution can release City quickly on the break, and Guardiola noted how much his team has missed Laporte's link-up with winger Leroy Sane, who is also absent with a long-term knee injury: "When we need to make movements in behind, Leroy is the best and of course Aymeric for being left footed, playing the left side and how good and how quick he settled in this league since he arrived."

Getting Laporte and what he adds to both phases of the game back will be a major fillip for the rest of City's season. Their title hopes look to be over, but there is still a potential Carabao Cup final and the defence of the FA Cup, as well as Guardiola's attempts to finally win the UEFA Champions League with the Manchester club.

Facing Real Madrid's experience and quality in the last 16 will demand a natural defender as skilled as Laporte is up to full speed.