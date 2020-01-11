Clemson's Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross 'Good to Go' vs. LSU After Nursing Injuries

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2020

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrate after Ross scored a touchdown against Notre Dame in the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross will both play in Monday's CFP National Championship against No. 1 LSU.

According to ESPN's Heather Dinich, Swinney made it clear that his top two wideouts are healthy after getting banged up in the CFP semifinal against Ohio State: "They're fine. That's been a month ago. These guys heal up in two days nowadays. Yeah, they're fine. Higgins came back and played, and Ross just landed on his shoulder. They're good to go."

Both Higgins and Ross managed to return after leaving against the Buckeyes, and Swinney added: "Are they 100 percent? As far as I know."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dabo: 'If I Was in the NFL, I'd Be Taking Tua'

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Dabo: 'If I Was in the NFL, I'd Be Taking Tua'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Dabo: WRs Higgins, Ross 'good to go' vs. LSU

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Dabo: WRs Higgins, Ross 'good to go' vs. LSU

    Heather Dinich
    via ESPN.com

    Ranking the Best Players in the National Championship

    Analyzing top individual talent in the title game

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking the Best Players in the National Championship

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Common bonds: A look at some shared aspects of Clemson, LSU football

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Common bonds: A look at some shared aspects of Clemson, LSU football

    Scott Keepfer
    via The Greenville News