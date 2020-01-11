Clemson's Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross 'Good to Go' vs. LSU After Nursing Injuries

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Saturday wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross will both play in Monday's CFP National Championship against No. 1 LSU.

According to ESPN's Heather Dinich, Swinney made it clear that his top two wideouts are healthy after getting banged up in the CFP semifinal against Ohio State: "They're fine. That's been a month ago. These guys heal up in two days nowadays. Yeah, they're fine. Higgins came back and played, and Ross just landed on his shoulder. They're good to go."

Both Higgins and Ross managed to return after leaving against the Buckeyes, and Swinney added: "Are they 100 percent? As far as I know."

