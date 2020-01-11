Premier League Table Week 22: Saturday's 2020 EPL Top Scorers and Results

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino scored the only goal of the game as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Saturday to remain unbeaten in the Premier League in 2019-20.

Leicester City stay in second place but suffered a surprise defeat to Southampton. The Saints ran out 2-1 winners at the King Power Stadium, gaining some revenge for their 9-0 thrashing by the Foxes in October.

Elsewhere, Manchester United cruised past Norwich City, Chelsea saw off Burnley at Stamford Bridge and Arsenal were held to a draw by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Saturday also saw Everton beat Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, while Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United.

Saturday's Results

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Everton 1-0 Brighton

Leicester City 1-2 Southampton

Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United

Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League Top Scorers

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 14

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 14

Danny Ings, Southampton: 14

Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 13

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 11

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 11

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 11

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 10

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 10

Premier League Table (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 21, 20, +36, 61

2. Leicester City: 22, 14, +26, 45

3. Manchester City: 21, 14, +32, 44

4. Chelsea: 22, 12, +10, 39

5. Manchester United: 22, 9, +11, 34

6. Sheffield United: 22, 8, +3, 32

7. Wolves: 22, 7, +3, 31

8. Tottenham Hotspur: 22, 8, +5, 30

9. Crystal Palace: 22, 7, -4, 29

10. Arsenal: 22, 6, -2, 28

11. Everton: 22, 8, -7, 28

12. Southampton: 22, 8, -12, 28

13. Newcastle United: 22, 7, -13, 26

14. Brighton: 22, 6, -5, 24

15. Burnley: 22, 7, -13, 24

16. West Ham United: 21, 6, -8, 22

17. Aston Villa: 21, 6, -10, 21

18. Bournemouth: 21, 5, -12, 20

19. Watford: 21, 4, -17, 19

20. Norwich City: 22, 3, -23, 14

Saturday Recap

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho caused a stir with his starting XI against Liverpool, handing 20-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga a Premier League debut against the Reds:

The youngster was called into action in the opening minutes, throwing himself in the way of Fimino's shot that had already beaten goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

But Liverpool continued to carve out chances, and they went ahead on 37 minutes when Firmino fired home after Tottenham failed to clear a throw-in:

Spurs spurned clear chances to equalise in the second half. Heung-Min Son blazed a shot over the bar, while Giovani Lo Celso managed to fire wide at the far post from a fine delivery by Serge Aurier:

The result sees Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table to 16 points and means they become the first team in Europe's top five leagues to win 20 of their first 21 games in a league season, per Gracenote Live.

In the day's early kick-off, Arsenal took the lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 14th Premier League goal of the season after just 12 minutes.

The striker slotted past Vicente Guaita to finish off a well-worked team move involving Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and David Luiz:

Arsenal were good value for their lead after dominating the play, but they conceded early in the second half when Jordan Ayew's shot deflected off Luiz and looped over goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The visitors then suffered more misery when Aubameyang was sent off for a reckless challenge on Max Meyer. Referee Paul Tierney initially booked the striker, but it was upgraded to a red card after a VAR check:

The result means new manager Mikel Arteta is still searching for a first away win as Arsenal boss, while Aubameyang will miss the Gunners' next three games because of suspension.

Marcus Rashford scored twice for Manchester United in a 4-0 win over Norwich. The striker opened the scoring from close range on his 200th appearance for the club after a fine ball in from Juan Mata:

The England international doubled the hosts' lead after the break from the penalty spot after Tim Krul had brought down left-back Brandon Williams.

Rashford tucked his penalty past a diving Krul to notch his 14th Premier League goal of the season:

United then wrapped up the points through goals from Anthony Martial and substitute Mason Greenwood to move into fifth place in the table.

Chelsea returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 27 minutes after a reckless challenge from Matt Lowton on Willian inside the penalty area:

Tammy Abraham doubled Chelsea's lead with a header from a fine Reece James delivery 10 minutes later, and the Blues secured the win shortly after half-time through Callum Hudson-Odoi's first Premier League goal of the campaign.