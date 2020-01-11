Jared Butler, No. 4 Baylor Upset No. 3 Kansas for 1st Win at Allen Fieldhouse

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The fourth-ranked Baylor Bears scored their biggest win of the season with a 67-55 victory over the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Head coach Scott Drew's team is off to a 13-1 start after knocking off their Big 12 rivals. It's the program's best record through 14 games since 2016-17 (14-0). This also marks the first time Baylor has ever won at Allen Fieldhouse or won a true road game against a Top Five opponent.

The loss also ended Kansas' 28-game home winning streak (two of those victories came in Kansas City) dating to Feb. 6, 2018, and extended Baylor's run of dominance against ranked opposition this season.

Baylor won as it has all year, with a combination of efficiency on offense and hard-nosed defense. It shot 45 percent overall, including 8-of-19 from three-point range. Kansas made just 39.2 percent of its field-goal attempts and had more turnovers (14) than assists (nine).

Notable Game Stats

Jared Butler (Baylor): 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

MaCio Teague (Baylor): 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists

Freddie Gillespie (Baylor): 13 points, 5 rebounds

Devon Dotson (Kansas): 9 points, 3 assists

Marcus Garrett (Kansas): 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

Isaiah Moss (Kansas): 15 points, 3 rebounds

First-Half Run Sparks Bears' Win

Coming into this matchup, the story was about Kansas' explosive offense going against Baylor's stout defense.

The demons that have haunted Baylor at Allen Fieldhouse appeared to be out in full force early.

When Kansas held a 20-18 lead after 12 minutes, the Bears were being out-rebounded 13-8. A television timeout with 7:23 remaining before halftime allowed Drew to regroup his team and helped shift the tone of the game.

Baylor finished the first half on a 22-4 run to take a 13-point lead into the intermission. It shot 44.4 percent from three-point range and took advantage of 10 turnovers by Kansas:

It helped that Baylor had some bounces go its way, like when a block by Udoka Azubuike knocked the ball right into the waiting hands of MaCio Teague for a three-pointer just before the shot clock expired:

The second half began as a struggle for the Baylor offense. The team was held to two points over the first seven minutes on 1-of-10 shooting.

Even though points were initially hard to come by, the Bears maintained their advantage by being careful with the ball, committing only five turnovers in the game.

Teague provided a big spark with his first points of the second half on a three that put Baylor up 44-36 with 10:15 to play. That was the start of three consecutive offensive possessions for the Bears that ended with a bucket.

Drew's ability to keep his team composed in an environment that has historically been a nightmare for Baylor, as well as the resolve of the players to not let a cold shooting streak get in the way of the other things they do well, allowed the Bears to secure their fifth win over a ranked opponent.

Jayhawks Hobbled by Injuries

Kansas came into this game unsure of what to expect from Marcus Garrett, who suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Wednesday's win over Iowa State. Head coach Bill Self told reporters he was hopeful the junior guard would make a "speedy recovery" to play against Baylor.

Garrett did start and finished with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, but after he scored the Jayhawks' first basket with a three, he was blanked until 15:24 remained in the second half. He also tied a season high with four turnovers.

Things got worse for Kansas in the second half when Devon Dotson was removed after grabbing his hip.

Dotson did come back into the game with about nine minutes remaining, but he had just two points on three attempts from that point.

When Kansas was rolling in the first half, Dotson led the way by scoring or assisting on 11 of the team's first 20 points.

In each of the Jayhawks' three losses, Dotson has struggled or been limited by an injury. He scored 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the opener against Duke but also had six turnovers. The sophomore star shot 5-of-15 in a 56-55 loss to Villanova on Dec. 21.

If Dotson is hampered or sidelined for any length of time, Self will need his other playmakers to fill his shoes. Freshman Tristan Enaruna initially took over when Dotson left the floor, finishing with two points on 1-of-2 shooting.

Kansas (12-3) doesn't have time to piece things together heading into a matchup against 11-3 Oklahoma.

What's Next?

Baylor will return home to host Iowa State on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Kansas will travel for a matchup with Oklahoma on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.