Lakers' LeBron James Passes Michael Jordan for 4th on NBA's All-Time FG List

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 11, 2020

DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 10, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is now fourth on the NBA's all-time career field-goal list after a third-quarter layup with 6:31 left against the Dallas Mavericks gave him 12,193, one more than NBA legend Michael Jordan.

James' shot gave him 23 points on 10-of-20 shooting at the time. The Lakers also took an 89-71 lead as a result.

The four-time NBA MVP has led the league in field goals in five of his 17 seasons. The 15-time All-Star isn't far from the top three of the all-time list, with big man Wilt Chamberlain sitting third thanks to 12,681 made field goals.

Center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the all-time leader with 15,837. Power forward Karl Malone is second (13,528).

James should be moving up another prestigious list shortly, as he entered Friday just 196 points behind Kobe Bryant for third in the NBA's all-time scoring rankings. He'll likely surpass the Lakers legend before the mid-February All-Star break.

