Megan Rapinoe on IOC Banning Olympic Protests: 'We Will Not Be Silenced'

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The International Olympics Committee banned on Thursday "protesting while on the field of play, in the Olympic Village and during medal and other official ceremonies" for the upcoming 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

United States women's national soccer team midfielder Megan Rapinoe issued the following response on Instagram Friday:

Rapinoe, who won 2019 Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award, helped lead the USWNT to its second straight World Cup win last summer after scoring six goals.

Rapinoe has called herself a "walking protest," per Henry Bushnell of Yahoo! Sports.

She kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial injustice prior to a 2016 friendly against Thailand. The forward has also expressed her opinions on President Donald Trump, calling him "sexist," "misogynistic," "small-minded," "racist" and "not a good person."

Bushnell also wrote that Rapinoe has "become a staunch advocate for LGBTQ rights and pay equity, partnering with non-profits and sitting at roundtables with Hillary Clinton."



The IOC's rules have received staunch criticism, with Nancy Armour of USA Today calling the decision the "height of hypocrisy."

"IOC leaders, president Thomas Bach in particular, have crossed that supposed bright line separating the Olympics from politics so often that it's no longer visible," Armour wrote.

The line between politics and sports in past Games has been crossed numerous times.

In 1968, John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists during the U.S. national anthem while on the medal podium following the 200-meter dash in protest of the treatment of African Americans.

Eleven members of the Israeli Olympics team were killed in 1972 by Black September, a militant group that sought Palestinian independence.

The United States did not send an Olympic team to Moscow for the 1980 Games in the midst of the then-ongoing Cold War with the Soviet Union. The USSR kept its athletes home four years later when the Olympics were in Los Angeles.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to take place from Friday, July 24 through Sunday, August 9. In July 2019, Avi Creditor of Sports Illustrated projected Rapinoe to be on the USWNT's 2020 Olympics roster.