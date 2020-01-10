Brian McBride Named United States Men's Soccer Team General Manager

Former Chicago Fire forward Brian McBride looks on before an MLS soccer match between the Chicago Fire and Portland Timbers, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Bridgeview, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Former United States international Brian McBride has been appointed as the new general manager of the U.S. Men's National Team.

According to U.S. Soccer's official website, the 47-year-old will immediately join head coach Gregg Berhalter and his coaching team to attend the January players' camp in Bradenton, Florida.

McBride won 95 caps for his country and scored 30 goals during his USMNT playing career.

Sporting director Earnie Stewart said:

"We are thrilled to have Brian McBride assume the role as General Manager of the U.S. Men's National Team. Through his impressive career as a three-time World Cup veteran and at clubs in England, Germany and the United States, he has earned the respect of his peers around the world. The hard-earned reputation will allow him to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home, and his understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our player pool and our staff."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

