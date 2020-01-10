Cowboys' Stephen Jones on Dak Prescott Contract: We've Got to Get the Deal Done

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones made it clear Friday that re-signing quarterback Dak Prescott is a top priority for the organization.

Jones discussed Prescott with Jon Machota of The Athletic and noted that many important figures within the organization want him to be the quarterback moving forward:

After far out-performing his rookie contract during his first four NFL seasons, Prescott is in line for a massive raise, and Jones said he believes the two-time Pro Bowler and 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year "deserves" it.

Prescott is set to hit free agency, meaning Dallas must either work out a long-term deal or use the franchise tag on him in order to extend the timeline.

Although the Cowboys went just 8-8 and missed the playoffs this season, Prescott performed well statistically. He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns, as well as 11 interceptions. Dak also rushed for 277 yards and three scores.

During his four years as Dallas' starter, Prescott is 40-24 with 97 touchdowns and just 36 interceptions. He has also led the Cowboys to two NFC East titles and two playoff appearances, plus one playoff win.

Dallas ranked first in total offense and sixth in scoring this season under his leadership, all of which points to him receiving a record-setting contract whenever he and the Cowboys reach an agreement.

That may not come this offseason, and it is possible it may never come, but it is difficult to envision the Cowboys and Prescott not eventually coming to terms on a lengthy deal given how infrequently top-flight quarterbacks become available.

With Jason Garrett out of the picture, former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will take over as the head coach in Dallas. If the Cowboys franchise tag Prescott, then the working relationship between Dak and McCarthy in 2020 could play a role in what both sides do.

McCarthy has a great deal of play-calling experience, plus he won a Super Bowl and helped Aaron Rodgers develop into one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time while he was in Green Bay.

If Prescott returns in 2020 and the Cowboys also re-sign No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper, they should have one of the NFL's top offenses again next season when taking running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Michael Gallup into account as well.

That means Prescott's price tag may only continue to climb, so it would likely behoove the Cowboys to lock him in as soon as possible.