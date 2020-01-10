Victor Lindelof: I Never Really Looked at Man United Contract, I Just Signed It

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Victor Lindelof has said it was an easy decision to pen a new deal at Manchester United, stating he didn't need to study the contract before choosing to sign.

The Sweden international told United's official podcast (h/t Kishan Vaghela for MailOnline) he's incredibly happy at Old Trafford, and committing his future in September to the Red Devils was a simple choice for him:

"When they offered me a new contract it was very, very easy for me. I never really looked at [the contract]. I just took up the pen and signed it.

"I'm very happy here and I want to be here for many more years to come and I know that I can become a better player here.

"I know the club can help me and I want to stay here for more years and hopefully we can win some trophies as well. That's my main goal."

Per Vaghela, Lindelof signed a new deal until at least 2024, taking his £60,000 weekly wages when he signed from Benfica in 2017 up to £150,000 per week.

The 25-year-old is now one of United's first-choice centre-backs next to Harry Maguire after a slow start to life at Old Trafford.

Lindelof initially found it difficult to earn a start under former boss Jose Mourinho but eventually edged his way into the Portuguese's plans.

The Swede has started in all but one of his side's Premier League games this term, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has entrusted the defender since his arrival as coach 13 months ago.



United also added Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace last summer to strengthen the back four with Maguire, and the full-back has been a hit with his all-action tackling style.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to maintain consistency and are currently five points off the top four.

Lindelof is still working towards optimum form next to his new defensive team-mates, but the centre-back's lack of pace could see Solskjaer promote Axel Tuanzebe to a starting role.

The Swede is an intelligent ball-playing defender with an eye for a pass, but he might have to battle Tuanzebe for a place in the team for the remainder of the campaign.