Clemson vs. LSU: Key Storylines for College Football Championship 2020

It doesn't get any better than the matchup between Clemson and LSU for the CFP National Championship.

The playoff system was created for matchups like this. Two undefeated teams at the peak of their powers fresh off playoff wins making them the rightful top two teams in college football and ready to seize the championship from another national power.

Dabo Swinney. Trevor Lawrence. Ed Orgeron. Joe Burrow. The coaches and quarterbacks have established themselves as household names and established their place atop the college football world, now all that's left is an epic showdown for the fans to enjoy.

From the trenches to the quarterbacks to the secondary, there's elite talent all over the field in a game that will likely be decided by the smallest of margins.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 13, 2020

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Watch: ESPN or online with WatchESPN

Odds: No. 3 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 1 LSU Tigers (-6); O/U: 69.5

Will Travis Etienne Find Success Against the LSU Front?

A lot of focus has been on the quarterbacks. That's warranted. In all likelihood we will be watching the No. 1 picks in the 2020 and 2021 NFL drafts, respectively, in Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

But Clemson's offense isn't truly ticking until it gets running back Travis Etienne going.

Etienne is equal parts strong and fast. He's a big-play threat every time he touches the ball, but he's also great at gaining yards after contact:

Etienne had an uneven game in the semifinal against Ohio State. The Buckeyes were able to hold him to just 36 yards on 10 carries with no rush longer than eight yards, yet it was Etienne who scored three of the Tigers' touchdowns and tallied 98 receiving yards on three catches.

In short, even when teams slow Etienne down on the ground, he can find ways to contribute in the passing game.

Finding success against LSU's rushing defense should be easier. The Tigers have been strong against the run, but nowhere near as solid as Ohio State. They are 28th in yards allowed per rush at 3.6, but Ohio State has held teams to just 2.9 yards per carry, good for fourth.

Unlike previous LSU teams, the Tigers don't have a plethora of NFL-bound defensive linemen just yet. Rashard Lawrence was the only All-SEC performer on the defensive line, with D'Lavon Chaisson earning a spot on the first team at linebacker.

If Clemson has an advantage to exploit in this game it could be its rushing attack.

Can Either Receiving Corps Find Daylight?

The LSU secondary is teeming with NFL-caliber players.

Safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton figure to be first-round selections come April, and they might not even be the best players in the defensive backfield. Freshman corner Derek Stingley Jr. has made a good argument for that distinction with his ability to force quarterbacks into bad throws all season:

In total, the star-studded unit has accrued 17 interceptions and held opponents to just a 50.9 percent completion percentage.

Statistically, they looked comparable to the Ohio State unit that Clemson saw in the semifinal. The Buckeyes defensive backs were able to hold the triumvirate of Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers to just 11 catches, 118 yards and no touchdowns.

It was the first time the trio had all been held under 50 yards apiece since a game against Furman in 2018, and Rodgers addressed the lack of production in the lead-up to the championship game.

"I was telling them this week that there should never be a secondary that holds all three of us under 50 years," Rodgers said, per Anna Hickey of 247Sports. "I just told them that we have to make up for it this game. Every day in practice, I've been pushing them, and we've been pushing each other, so we can make those plays in the game."

The only team that may have a more talented group of receivers than Clemson is LSU, but they are in for a tough day too.

Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are tied for the most touchdowns in the nation at 18. Teammate Terrace Marshall Jr. finished just outside the top 10 with 12 scores. Burrow has been great, but he also has a cornucopia of weapons at his disposal.

The Clemson defense isn't littered with top-flight draft prospects this year—linebacker-safety hybrid Isaiah Simmons is the only surefire first-day pick of the bunch—but the numbers are impressive.

Opposing quarterbacks have thrown for nine touchdowns to 19 interceptions against the Tigers this season. The obvious retort is that the Tigers haven't seen many top quarterbacks playing in the ACC. That won't be the case on Monday night.

Who Wins the Quarterback Battle?

This game will likely be the first direct encounter of many between Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. The two passers are both potential No. 1 overall draft picks and will have the opportunity to square off for the national championship.

At this point, the tale of the tape has been covered.

Burrow has gone from a probable Day 3 pick to the No. 1 prospect in the upcoming draft thanks to his drastic improvement and mind-boggling numbers in LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady's attack. He's thrown for 5,208 yards 55 touchdowns and six interceptions while playing against some of the nation's top passing defenses.

His 493 yards and seven touchdowns against the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinal rewrote the College Football Playoff record book.

He's arguably having the best season in college football history.

But in the other corner is Trevor Lawrence. All he's done in his career is win in big games. Right after Burrow carved up the Sooners defense, Lawrence was willing his team to victory over a good Ohio State defense.

When the Buckeyes shut down the Clemson passing game early, Lawrence did what he could with his feet, breaking the 100-yard mark on the ground for the first time in his career.

In a matchup between two of the best teams in college football, it's going to come down to which quarterback makes the most big plays in critical situations. It's the country's winningest quarterback and its most productive quarterback looking to outduel each other for a championship, and the result will be fascinating.