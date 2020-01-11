Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid: 2020 Spanish Super Cup TV Schedule, Live Stream

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2020

VALENCIA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 15: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Valencia v Real Madrid at the Estadio de Mestalla on December 15, 2019 in Valencia Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will contest a unique overseas derby on Sunday in the 2020 Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

The La Liga giants will battle it out in Jeddah after defeating Valencia and Barcelona, respectively, in the semi-finals.

Los Blancos convincingly overcame the Copa del Rey holders 3-1 in the last four, and Los Colchoneros scored two dramatic late strikes to defeat the Spanish champions 3-2.

                     

Date: Sunday, Jan. 12

Time: 9 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET

TV Info: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN3

                    

Preview

TOPSHOT - Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (2nd-R) react to the loss following the Spanish Super Cup semi final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on January 9, 2020, at the King Abdullah Sport City in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. -
GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

A Madrid derby outside of Spain's capital is a rare event, but the tension and focus will still be there when the old adversaries clash on Sunday.

The four-team format has added a fresh angle to the Spanish Super Cup. However, the decision to host it away from Spain has been met with disapproval.

According to Ben Nagle of MailOnline, Saudi Arabia spent £102 million to bring the Supercopa to the country in a three-year deal, and the move has drawn criticism from supporters, the Spanish media and La Liga President Javier Tebas.

The game itself is expected to be competitive, with Real and Atleti always desperate to grab the bragging rights against one another.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 08: Toni Kroos of Real Madrid in action during the Supercopa de Espana Semi-Final match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City on January 8, 2020 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eurasia Sport Ima
Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

After a relatively shaky start, Zinedine Zidane's team have hit an impressive level of consistency, going 15 games unbeaten in all competitions.

They were too good for Los Che at the King Abdullah Sports City, with Toni Kroos' outrageous goal direct from a corner the highlight of the first semi-final.

Real have only suffered one defeat in 19 league games this term, and their joint-best defensive record of 12 goals against proves they have rediscovered their ability to shut out opponents.

The form book usually goes out of the window in derbies, and Atleti will pay little attention to Real's recent endeavours.

Diego Simeone's team were pulverised by Barca in the second semi-final, maintaining little possession, but Atleti's famous counter-punching saw them score twice in the last 10 minutes.

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa were the instigators of success against the La Liga holders, and the forwards will be relied upon to repeat their goalscoring exploits against Real.

Atleti have won the Supercopa twice in their history. Real will be attempting to claim the trophy for an 11th time on Sunday.

If Real's midfielders dominate in the manner they did in the last four, with Kroos, Luka Modric and Isco pulling the strings, it will be difficult for Atleti to resist their neighbours' undeniable quality.

Related

    Report: Inter Meet with Tonali's Agent

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Inter Meet with Tonali's Agent

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Predicting Spurs vs. Liverpool

    How will Prem clash play out? 🤔

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Predicting Spurs vs. Liverpool

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Spurs vs. Liverpool Predicted Lineups 🔮

    Team news ahead of huge Premier League fixture

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs vs. Liverpool Predicted Lineups 🔮

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Valverde's Days at Barca Are Numbered

    How long does he have left?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Valverde's Days at Barca Are Numbered

    Pete Jenson
    via Mail Online