Giants Rumors: Joe Judge Gets 5-Year Contract as New Head Coach

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly gave new head coach Joe Judge a five-year contract when they hired him Wednesday to replace Pat Shurmur, who was fired following the 2019 NFL regular season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Friday. Financial details of the deal weren't immediately released.

Judge is set to become a head coach for the first time next season after 15 years as an assistant at the collegiate and pro levels.

His coaching pedigree is impressive. He won two BCS national championships during a three-year run as a special teams coach with the Alabama Crimson Tide and three Super Bowl titles while working on the New England Patriots' special teams staff.

He was promoted to the Pats' special teams coordinator role and also worked as a wide receivers coach for the first time in 2019.

Judge referenced working alongside two of the best football coaches in history, Bama's Nick Saban and the Pats' Bill Belichick, during his introductory press conference Thursday:

"I think one thing people ask me a lot is, 'You worked with Coach Saban and Coach Belichick. What makes you different?' Look, I'm myself. I'm going to be myself every time. If I'm anything else, they're always going to see straight through it. If you lie to the team, you're going to lose the team. So I'm always going to be myself, and that is a little bit different than other people. And that is fine.

"I'm not trying to emulate anyone that I've worked for. I'm trying to take what I've learned from them and will match it with my belief structure and do it in my own personality."

Judge will be tasked with getting the Giants back into the championship conversation.

New York won two Super Bowl titles during Tom Coughlin's 12 seasons as head coach (2004-15), but its last two full-time coaches, Ben McAdoo and Shurmur, lasted just two years apiece. The team's only postseason berth since Coughlin's exit came in 2016, and the Giants were promptly blown out by the Green Bay Packers.

Daniel Jones, the team's 2019 first-round pick, showed signs of developing into a franchise quarterback during his rookie season. The Giants also feature one of the league's best running backs in Saquon Barkley, so the foundation on offense is in place.

The rest of the roster needs significant upgrades after a 4-12 campaign, though. The onus is on general manager Dave Gettleman to have a strong offseason to help set Judge up for long-term success.