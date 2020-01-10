Vikings vs. 49ers: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2020 NFC Divisional Game

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings face the most daunting task of any NFL wild-card round winner in the divisional round.

The NFC's No. 6 seed has one day fewer to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers, and it has to travel from New Orleans to Minnesota to the Bay Area in a six-day span.

The on-field challenges are difficult as well, as Kirk Cousins and Co. will be forced to navigate San Francisco's pass rush, led by Nick Bosa, that is one of the most ferocious in the league.

Kyle Shanahan's team has passed a majority of the tests thrown in its direction, and some of its offensive stars could thrive Saturday to propel it into the NFC Championship Game.

Vikings at 49ers Odds

Odds via Caesars



Spread: San Francisco (-7)

Over/Under: 44.5

Money Line: San Francisco (-320; bet $320 to win $100); Minnesota (+260; bet $100 to win $260)

Stat Predictions

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco

Prediction: 6 receptions, 95 yards, TD

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Deebo Samuel is not the first player you think of when breaking down San Francisco's aerial attack, but he could be the key to success Saturday.

With George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders likely drawing more attention, the rookie out of South Carolina may have a chance to break open for a few big plays.

Samuel is coming off a 102-yard outing in Week 17 versus the Seattle Seahawks, and he had 26 targets in five December games.

In the wild-card round, the Vikings allowed eight New Orleans Saints to catch a pass in their concession of 227 passing yards.

In Minnesota's last six road contests, it conceded at least 200 passing yards in a stretch that included matchups with Seattle and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Zimmer's side will again be without defensive back Mackensie Alexander, who was declared out Thursday.

With Alexander out and Mike Hughes on injured reserve, the Vikings may commit their top defensive backs to cutting off Kittle and Sanders.

If that happens, Samuel may be able to break loose in one-on-one coverage to set up big plays from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Four of Samuel's six-best receiving totals this season came against playoff participants, including a pair of 100-yard performances versus Seattle.

If he plays at the same level again, he could be an X-factor Saturday and for the rest of the Super Bowl quest.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota

Prediction: 21-for-38, 202 yards, TD

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins helped get rid of the narrative that he can't perform in big games by completing 61.3 percent of passes and throwing for 242 yards and a score versus New Orleans.

Before Sunday, he performed well enough on the road in Green Bay, Kansas City and Seattle to give the Vikings an opportunity to win those regular-season contests.

But he faces a tougher task Saturday against a San Francisco pass rush that can get to the quarterback from a handful of angles.

Bosa is the top threat with 25 quarterback hits, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks, but he is just one of many defensive linemen with impressive numbers.

Arik Armstead leads the 49ers with 10 sacks and DeForest Buckner owns 14 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss.

The top seed in the NFC is also expected to get Dee Ford back. He is currently listed as questionable on the injury report.

Cousins could also be at a disadvantage with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen both dealing with ailments.

According to ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, Diggs missed two days of practice with an illness and Thielen suffered an ankle injury Wednesday.

If his top two targets are not at 100 percent, Cousins may struggle to develop a rhythm in the pocket, which may lead to a few quick possessions the 49ers offense may take advantage of.

Even if both wide receivers play, the Vikings quarterback may have trouble getting the ball off with four strong pass-rushers launching in his direction.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

