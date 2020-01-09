Jimmy Butler on T.J. Warren Scuffle: 'Altercations End in Kisses All the Time'January 10, 2020
Jimmy Butler did his best to justify blowing a kiss at T.J. Warren while appearing on The Daily Show Thursday.
The Miami Heat star turned heads with his actions after a scuffle in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
Butler then had a good response to host Trevor Noah, who said not many fights end in one person blowing a kiss to the other.
"It wasn't really a fight, it was more of an altercation," the All-Star joked. "And you see altercations end in kisses all the time."
Regardless of what you call it, Butler was clearly heated during the game after a hard foul from Warren.
He clarified Thursday that he "didn't start it," but at least he had a sense of humor about it one day later.
