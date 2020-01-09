Jimmy Butler on T.J. Warren Scuffle: 'Altercations End in Kisses All the Time'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 08: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat gives a kiss to the crowd after receiving a technical foul for an argument with T.J. Warren #1 of the Indiana Pacers during the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler did his best to justify blowing a kiss at T.J. Warren while appearing on The Daily Show Thursday.

The Miami Heat star turned heads with his actions after a scuffle in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Butler then had a good response to host Trevor Noah, who said not many fights end in one person blowing a kiss to the other. 

"It wasn't really a fight, it was more of an altercation," the All-Star joked. "And you see altercations end in kisses all the time."

Regardless of what you call it, Butler was clearly heated during the game after a hard foul from Warren.

He clarified Thursday that he "didn't start it," but at least he had a sense of humor about it one day later.

