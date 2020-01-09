NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans Could Be Buyers at Deadline, Eyeing Veteran Players

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have been one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, but they aren't giving up on this season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast that the Pelicans are expected to be buyers.

"Right now, my feel on the Pelicans is that they're actually looking to acquire another veteran as opposed to selling off a veteran," Windhorst said (h/t RealGM). "If anything, the Pelicans have seen what a big difference it made to get Derrick Favors back and they think if they could get another veteran into their rotation, that it may even help them more."

A 13-25 record usually fits the profile of a seller, especially with a lot of young players to build around for the future. The squad could get good value for players like Jrue Holiday and Derrick Favors, adding assets that would help the rebuild.

However, the team has played better as of late with six wins in its last eight games.

Favors was in and out of the lineup earlier in the year, but he's made a positive contribution with 9.0 points and a team-high 10.2 rebounds per game when he plays.

More importantly, the Pelicans will soon see their highly touted No. 1 overall draft pick on the floor as Zion Williamson recovers from his knee injury. The rookie practiced in five-on-five drills this week and should soon transition to games.

Add this to the impressive production of Brandon Ingram (25.3 points per game) and New Orleans will be a tough team to beat for the rest of the year.

It will be difficult to turn this momentum into a playoff berth, but the Pelicans can still be aggressive to keep their hope alive.