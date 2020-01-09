Magic Rumors: Orlando Applies for 2 DPEs amid Isaac, Aminu Injuries

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Thursday the Orlando Magic have applied for two disabled player exceptions in regards to injured forwards Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu.

As Charania noted, the applications "project season-ending losses."

Isaac suffered a severe left knee sprain and bone bruise Jan. 1 against the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the next day that the team was expected to reevaluate the third-year pro in two months.

A torn right meniscus has kept Aminu out since Nov. 29. Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday that the forward would be out indefinitely and receive a reevaluation in "about 12 weeks."

Larry Coon described what a DPE is in his CBA FAQ:

"This exception allows a team which is over the cap to replace a disabled player who will be out for the remainder of that season (it can also be granted in the event of a player's death). This exception is granted by the league, based on an application from the team and a determination by an NBA-designated physician or Fitness to Play panel...that the player is substantially more likely than not to be unable to play through the following June 15."

And ESPN's Bobby Marks explained what it means as it pertains to the Magic's two applications:

Issac, 22, has averaged career highs with 12.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 steals in 29.7 minutes per game. He's ranked 10th among 94 qualified power forwards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

The Magic picked Isaac with the sixth overall selection in the 2017 draft.

Aminu, 29, averaged 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game. He signed a three-year, $29.16 million contract with the Magic last offseason after four years with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 18-20 Magic are seventh in the Eastern Conference despite a litany of injuries to starters and rotation players. Of note, All-Star center Nikola Vucevic has missed 11 of the Magic's 38 games, and Aaron Gordon has sat for five.

Still, Orlando is safely in the Eastern Conference playoff picture as the season nears its midpoint.