Report: Former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor, Raiders Agree to 1-Year Contract

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor looks set to play for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 after the sides reportedly agreed to a deal on Saturday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Agholor will get a one-year deal from the Raiders.



Schefter also noted the Raiders are re-signing running back Rod Smith.

A first-round draft pick in 2015, Agholor spent the first five seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a slow start, recording just 59 receptions, 648 yards and three touchdowns in his first two years combined.

During the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2017, Agholor emerged as an essential part of the offense. The former USC star set career highs with 768 yards, 12.4 yards per reception and eight touchdown catches. He led the team with 11 targets and nine catches in the Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

Agholor's 2019 season was plagued by injuries and inconsistent play. He missed six games because of a knee injury, including Philadelphia's 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Given the state of Philadelphia's roster, especially coming off a season in which many key players struggled to stay healthy, letting Agholor leave was hardly a surprise. He often struggled to make an impact even when healthy.

Per Pro Football Focus (h/t BGN Radio's Michael Kist), Agholor ranked 95th out of 102 qualified receivers in yards per route run (0.89).

Las Vegas lacks high-end talent at wide receiver. Tight end Darren Waller led the team with 1,145 yards in 2019. Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow were the only wideouts on the roster last season with more than 200 yards.

The Raiders will be hoping Agholor can return to his 2017 form and boost their passing game.