Report: Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. Likely out 'Multiple Weeks' with Ankle Injury

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. will reportedly miss "multiple weeks" with what has been diagnosed as a high right ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The second-year player suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks and missed Wednesday's game, but it now appears the issue will keep him off the court for an extended stretch.

The team will reportedly continue to evaluate him daily, per Charania.

Carter has been one of the more reliable players in the Bulls rotation this season, averaging 11.7 points and a team-high 9.9 rebounds per game.

With 17 double-doubles in 37 starts, the 20-year-old is proving he can be a key part of the team's young core alongside Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen.

However, injuries have been an issue early in his career after a torn thumb ligament limited his rookie season to just 44 games. He also dealt with a core muscle injury over the summer.

He appeared especially bothered by the latest issue as he gets set to miss more time.

"While I was laying down on the ground, I’m like, 'Man, this is the exact moment I was hurt last year.' And it affected a lot of stuff for myself and my team," Carter said after Monday's game, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports. "I just pray to God I can come back sooner. My goal is to come back no later than the end of this month. That’s what I’m looking forward to right now."

Chicago will likely stay patient with the young player, especially with a 13-25 record likely putting the team outside of playoff contention.

Thaddeus Young and Daniel Gafford should see increased playing time while Carter is unavailable.