Clemson vs. LSU: Storylines to Watch in 2020 CFP National Championship

The LSU Tigers have set a consistently high standard during the college football season that few opponents have been able to match.

Ed Orgeron's side is coming off a rout of the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl that raised the program's expectations a bit more ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The reigning champion Clemson Tigers are one of the few squads that could compete at the same level as LSU, as they boast a highly lauded collection of offensive talent as well.

While LSU has been atop the rankings for most of the campaign, Clemson comes into New Orleans with more playoff experience, which could be a factor Monday at the Superdome.

Top Storylines to Watch

How Does LSU Follow Up Peach Bowl Performance?

LSU turned in the best offensive performance in the history of the College Football Playoff December 28.

The 63-point outburst against Oklahoma raised expectations for what the Tigers might produce in their home state with a title at stake.

With the SEC crown and a spot in the national championship game on the line, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow produced 842 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

The seven-score outing in the Peach Bowl extended Burrow's dominance against ranked opponents.

In six Top 25 matchups, the senior quarterback owns 2,320 passing yards and 22 aerial scores.

In the previous seven contests, Burrow has had at least one of his wide receivers eclipse the 100-yard mark, with Justin Jefferson his top target for 227 yards versus Oklahoma.

Before LSU's Peach Bowl conquest, only two teams in the playoff era eclipsed 50 points in a national semifinal.

The Oregon Ducks scored 59 in the 2015 Rose Bowl and the Georgia Bulldogs earned 54 in a double-overtime victory at the 2018 Rose Bowl.

In the National Championship, the two sides combined to put up 43 points, which is a concerning trend for LSU, albeit a small one.

Orgeron's side has been immune to a letdown because its offense has had an answer for almost every threat posed to it.

Even when the defense allowed 37 to the Ole Miss Rebels November 16, Burrow led the Tigers to a 21-point victory.

Everything we have seen out of the SEC champion suggests its offense will not drop off much Monday.

LSU may not produce 63 points again, but expect the offense to put up at least 30 points, which it has done in all but one game.

Will Title-Winning Experience Benefit Clemson?

One of the few edges Clemson possesses is the experience from capturing the title last season in dominating fashion.

Some of the main contributors to the 44-16 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide are back in the squad this season.

Trevor Lawrence torched the Alabama secondary for 347 passing yards, 234 of which went to Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins.

Travis Etienne racked up 86 rushing yards and a pair of scores, while Isaiah Simmons and A.J. Terrell were the leading tacklers for Dabo Swinney's side.

All of those players have thrived in increased leadership roles to put Clemson in the title contest for the fourth time in five years.

If that experience translates to the Superdome, the ACC champion could either keep pace with the LSU offense or find a way to shut it down and pull away with a victory.

Lawrence has at least 250 passing yards in each of his three playoff appearances and Etienne totaled 231 rushing yards in the same span.

Clemson also boasts a defense has allowed 14 points per game in the last two playoffs, and it has held all but two of its opponents this season beneath 20.

If the No. 3 seed plays at a similar level Monday, it could hand LSU its toughest challenge yet and may upset the SEC side to win back-to-back titles.

