Sergino Dest Leaves Ajax Camp in Qatar for Amsterdam After Iran's US Base Attack

John Raoux/Associated Press

United States men's national team member Sergino Dest left Ajax's training camp in Qatar over his concerns regarding the tensions between the United States and Iran.

According to Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports' Pro Soccer Talk, Ajax released the following statement supporting Dest's decision to go back to the Netherlands: "Sergino Dest asked if he could leave the training camp of Ajax in Qatar. He didn't feel comfortable. Ajax understands his request and has responded to it. The right back returns to Young Ajax in Amsterdam."

After the U.S. killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in an air strike on Friday, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at an airbase in Iraq that was housing American troops. No casualties were reported.

Prior to Dest's request to leave Qatar, the USMNT postponed plans to hold a training camp of its own in Qatar this week ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 19-year-old Dest was born in the Netherlands to a Dutch mother and American father, and he chose to represent the United States at senior level, as he did throughout his youth international career.

Dest has appeared in three matches for the USMNT after playing in five games for the U17 team and 10 matches for the U20 squad.

This season is Dest's first with Ajax after spending the 2018-19 campaign with Jong Ajax in the second tier of Dutch soccer. In 14 appearances for Ajax this season, Dest has two goals, both of which came in a Dutch Cup match in December against second division team Telstar.

Dest was scheduled to take part in two friendlies for Ajax in Qatar during the Eredivisie winter break, but he will instead train with the reserve team.