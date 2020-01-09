Fantasy Basketball 2020: Streaming Options for Injured NBA Players for Week 12

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Now is the perfect time to collect paint players for your fantasy basketball squads.

With Blake Griffin and Karl-Anthony Towns dealing with injuries, it is wise to dip into the power forward and center pools before the most effective streaming options are off the waiver wire.

One of the best alternatives for the two stars is a teammate of Towns who has played well while the 24-year-old deals with a knee sprain. Towns has not played since December 18 despite being listed as questionable.

According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Griffin is meeting with a specialist regarding his left knee and season-ending surgery is a possibility.

With a potentially long layoff looming, it is smart to act now, if you have not already, to swoop up power forwards or centers who can help in the long term.

Week 12's Best Streaming Options

Gorgui Dieng, PF/C. Minnesota

Craig Lassig/Associated Press

Gorgui Dieng has been playing well with Towns out of the Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup.

On Sunday, he turned in one of his best performances of the season with 22 points and 13 rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

From December 18, the Louisville product owns nine double-digit point outings and has been on the court for at least 20 minutes.

In two of his last three games, Dieng put up two of his top-four plus/minus totals of the season, as he was +20 versus Cleveland and +13 against the Golden State Warriors.

His play dropped off a bit Tuesday in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, as he put up 11 points, four assists and two rebounds.

Dieng has a chance to develop more consistency at home in the upcoming week, as the Wolves play three of their next four at Target Center, with a road trip to the Houston Rockets mixed in between.

The 29-year-old averages six fewer points per game at home than on the road, but he has also played three fewer minutes.

Those splits should even out in the coming weeks since Minnesota has played three more contests away from home since Towns has been shaken up.

Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, Detroit

Chris Elise/Getty Images

If Griffin is out for an extended period, Sekou Doumbouya could take over his role in the Detroit Pistons lineup.

In the previous four games, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NBA draft experienced an increase in minutes and scored over 10 points in each contest.

Before January 2, the rookie forward did not play more than 10 minutes in his seven appearances.

He played 27 minutes in the first game of the new year against the Los Angeles Clippers and has since featured in over 33 minutes in each of the last three contests.

The highlight of those four matchups was a 16-point, 10-rebound outing versus the Warriors January 4.

Detroit's three-game homestand that begins Thursday could provide an additional boost to his totals since the Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans come to Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons also have a four-game home run to end January against a handful of weaker opponents, including the Memphis Grizzlies and one more meeting with the Cavs.

If Doumbouya continues to impress in his new role, he might not be available in a week or two.

Since he is trending in the right direction, he is worth the waiver-wide addition now before his stock rises more.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference

