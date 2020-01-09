Ernesto Valverde Says Super Cup Format Down to Money, Driver Got Lost in Jeddah

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde opened up about the controversial new Spanish Super Cup format ahead of the match against Atletico Madrid in Saudi Arabia, saying it's the latest example of the sport finding new ways to make money.

Per ESPN FC's Sam Marsden, Valverde talked about the changing format of the competition and how he prefers how it used to be:

"I know the context of the country [we're playing in] has led to a lot of reverberations. We have to keep in mind that the football we're involved in now is an industry that is always looking for new ways of income. It is what it is.

"This is my fifth Supercopa, and in the first three I had to play the second leg away from home, against the league champions. Now, when I have won the league twice [with Barca], we've had a one-off game at a neutral setting and now these changes this year.

"It's strange to me to have four teams, but it is what it is. If I had to choose, I would prefer the previous format, but it's the federation that decides."

Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images

The press conference started late after the driver bringing him and Sergio Busquets to Jeddah mistakenly headed for the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium at first: "We've certainly got to know the city a little bit better now. The chauffeur thought we were going to the stadium where Valencia and Madrid are playing, and we had to turn around. We were quite far away and there was a lot of traffic."

Per Marsden, it's an easy city to get lost in:

Traditionally, the Super Cup features the La Liga and Copa del Rey winners in a head-to-head clash. From 1982-2018 it was played over two legs. Last year's event was held over a single leg, however, and took place in Morocco, rather than Spain.

For this year's Super Cup, four teams have traveled to Saudi Arabia, adding Real Madrid and Atletico to the mix. Barcelona and Los Blancos will earn at least €6 million of a total €120 million deal.

The decision to expand the competition and move it to Jeddah was not a popular one, per Marsden. Ticket sales from Spain appear to back this up:

Italian football has also held several of its Super Cup matches outside of the country, with the last two editions taking place in Saudi Arabia. It has also played matches in the United States, Libya, China and Qatar.

Wednesday's semi-final saw Real knock out the Copa winners Valencia:

Barcelona and Atletico will play on Thursday, with Super Cup final will be played on Sunday.