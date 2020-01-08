Brandon Ingram's 29 Points Power Pelicans to 123-108 Win over Zach LaVine, Bulls

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans got back in the win column Wednesday night with a 123-108 victory over a floundering Chicago Bulls team.

The back-and-forth contest wasn't the prettiest game either team will play all year. Both squads struggled to find an offensive rhythm while continually turning the ball over.

There was hope at the beginning of the week that Wednesday would serve as rookie phenomenon Zion Williamson's first game of the season, but the team has been treating its franchise player with an abundance of caution in the wake of his preseason knee injury.

Until Williamson is able to play meaningful minutes, it'll be hard to assess where the Pelicans are in their rebuilding process following Anthony Davis' offseason move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Notable Performers:

Zach LaVine, G, Bulls: 32 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Kris Dunn, G, Bulls: 15 points, 7 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds

Brandon Ingram, SF, Pelicans: 29 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds

Derrick Favors, PF, Pelicans: 12 points, 9 rebounds

Jaxson Hayes, C, Pelicans: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks

What's Next

The Bulls will hurry home for a Friday evening matchup against the division-rival Indiana Pacers at United Center before embarking on a two-game road trip to Detroit and Boston. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will head east for a three-game trip to New York, Boston and Detroit.