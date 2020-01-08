Brandon Ingram's 29 Points Power Pelicans to 123-108 Win over Zach LaVine, Bulls

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 9, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 06: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives with the ball against the Utah Jazz during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans got back in the win column Wednesday night with a 123-108 victory over a floundering Chicago Bulls team. 

The back-and-forth contest wasn't the prettiest game either team will play all year. Both squads struggled to find an offensive rhythm while continually turning the ball over. 

There was hope at the beginning of the week that Wednesday would serve as rookie phenomenon Zion Williamson's first game of the season, but the team has been treating its franchise player with an abundance of caution in the wake of his preseason knee injury. 

Until Williamson is able to play meaningful minutes, it'll be hard to assess where the Pelicans are in their rebuilding process following Anthony Davis' offseason move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Notable Performers: 

  • Zach LaVine, G, Bulls: 32 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds
  • Kris Dunn, G, Bulls: 15 points, 7 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds
  • Brandon Ingram, SF, Pelicans: 29 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds
  • Derrick Favors, PF, Pelicans: 12 points, 9 rebounds
  • Jaxson Hayes, C, Pelicans: 14 points, 12 rebounds, 4 blocks

    

What's Next

The Bulls will hurry home for a Friday evening matchup against the division-rival Indiana Pacers at United Center before embarking on a two-game road trip to Detroit and Boston. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will head east for a three-game trip to New York, Boston and Detroit.

Related

    Report: Fan Arrested for Tossing Drink in Spurs-Celtics Game

    Celtics official says the fan who threw the drink onto the court has been arrested

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Fan Arrested for Tossing Drink in Spurs-Celtics Game

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Trade-Deadline Shopping List 📝

    Our writer breaks down how your squad should approach the trade deadline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Trade-Deadline Shopping List 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Oladipo's Return Date Set 🚨

    Pacers star plans to make his return from knee injury on January 29 vs. Bulls

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Oladipo's Return Date Set 🚨

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    How LeBron and Giannis Affect AD's Extension

    Lakers will have some decisions to make regarding Anthony Davis' future with the team ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How LeBron and Giannis Affect AD's Extension

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report