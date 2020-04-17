Kareem Hunt Signs 2nd-Round Tender with Browns After RFA Deadline Passes

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Running back Kareem Hunt signed his second-round tender Friday, meaning he will return to the Cleveland Browns for the 2020 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that the deadline to sign restricted free agents to offer sheets had passed and no team offered one to Hunt.

Hunt, 24, had 464 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 80 touches in eight games for Cleveland last season. He rushed for 4.2 yards per carry.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected the ex-Toledo star in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. He proceeded to post 1,782 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns en route to helping lead Kansas City to an AFC West title.

The following season started with much promise, as Hunt accumulated 1,202 yards and 14 scores in 11 games.

However, the Chiefs released Hunt after TMZ Sports published surveillance video of him pushing and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February 2018.

The Browns signed Hunt in February 2019 in the midst of the NFL's investigation into the incident. One month later, the league suspended the running back for eight games for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Hunt assumed a spot behind starting running back Nick Chubb on the depth chart once he returned. He was largely used in a pass-catching role as Chubb handled the bulk of the carries.

Despite Hunt's return, the Browns sputtered to the finish line, going 4-4 in their last eight games and missing the playoffs after a 6-10 campaign.

Hunt will get another crack at attempting to help Cleveland return to the playoffs for the first time since 2002, however, as he looks to recapture the form he had in Kansas City.