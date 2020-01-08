Report: Manchester United's Ashley Young to Join Inter After Contract Expires

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Ashley Young will reportedly join Inter Milan when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport reported the England international might leave in the January transfer window, but the Red Devils haven't agreed a deal with the San Siro giants.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Tuesday "it was not the right time" to discuss a potential exit for the skipper, instead insisting the Red Devils must strengthen their options.

Young would be the third player in quick succession to leave Old Trafford for Antonio Conte's side after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Lukaku's goals have helped fire Inter to the top of Serie A, but the addition of Young would be a surprising twist.

The 34-year-old is now eligible to speak to clubs outside of England as an impending free agent, and a transfer to the Nerazzurri would be a dream final move for the player.

Young was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 after an impressive four-year spell at Aston Villa, but the player previously found himself on the outskirts of the starting XI.

However, a transformation from winger to full-back has helped the player become a consistent starter, and Young now has 261 appearances for United, per Stone.

Solskjaer has opted to form his squad around youth following his arrival in Manchester 13 months ago, but the loss of Young would see the club's lack of experience heighten.

Young remains an important leadership figure for the club. However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are now the preferred options at right-back, limiting the veteran's first-team chances.