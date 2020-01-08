Vikings' Kyle Rudolph Says Media Member Sold His Signed Gloves on eBay

Blake SchusterContributor IJanuary 8, 2020

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) pulls in the game winning touchdown pass over New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings won 26-20. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Brett Duke/Associated Press

Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph tried to do the right thing last Sunday and ended up getting swindled. 

After catching four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in last weekend's playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints, Rudolph was asked by a media member, who the tight end didn't name, for his gloves to auction off at a charity benefit. Rudolph, a nominee for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, didn't hesitate to hand them over and even offered to sign them.

Cut to Thursday when Rudolph discovered the gloves were being sold on eBay, and it's clear the 30-year-old was not impressed by the move:

Pretending to need a game-used item for charity is something you'd expect from the autograph line, not a postgame locker room media scrum. 

It appears someone will have some explaining to do the next time they enter the Vikings' facilities.  

Related

    Kyle Rudolph said media member asked for his gloves from game-winning TD, then they ended up on eBay

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Kyle Rudolph said media member asked for his gloves from game-winning TD, then they ended up on eBay

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Divisional Round Preview–Vikings Must Move Past Saints Win in a Hurry

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Divisional Round Preview–Vikings Must Move Past Saints Win in a Hurry

    Vikings Territory
    via Vikings Territory

    Did Dez Catch It?

    Mike McCarthy answers the only question that matters

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Did Dez Catch It?

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Zulgad: Vikings Coach Has Every Right to Get Defensive

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Zulgad: Vikings Coach Has Every Right to Get Defensive

    SKOR North
    via SKOR North