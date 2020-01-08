Vikings' Kyle Rudolph Says Media Member Sold His Signed Gloves on eBay

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Minnesota tight end Kyle Rudolph tried to do the right thing last Sunday and ended up getting swindled.

After catching four passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in last weekend's playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints, Rudolph was asked by a media member, who the tight end didn't name, for his gloves to auction off at a charity benefit. Rudolph, a nominee for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, didn't hesitate to hand them over and even offered to sign them.

Cut to Thursday when Rudolph discovered the gloves were being sold on eBay, and it's clear the 30-year-old was not impressed by the move:

Pretending to need a game-used item for charity is something you'd expect from the autograph line, not a postgame locker room media scrum.

It appears someone will have some explaining to do the next time they enter the Vikings' facilities.