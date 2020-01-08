Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Has 'Utmost Respect' for Cam Newton Amid Trade Buzz

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Newly hired Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has spoken to Cam Newton but has yet to make a decision about the quarterback's future.

"Haven't had a chance to talk about long-term vision," Rhule said at his introductory press conference Wednesday, per Max Henson of the team's official site. "I talked to Cam yesterday, and I have the utmost respect for him and what he's done."

The 30-year-old has proved himself as an elite quarterback in the past, winning an MVP award in 2015 and earning three Pro Bowl selections.

However, he was limited down the stretch in 2018 because of a shoulder injury and was barely able to contribute this past season. He only appeared in two games while dealing with a foot injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in December the Panthers planned to explore a trade involving the quarterback this offseason.

His $21.1 million cap hit in 2020, per Spotrac, is a reasonable cost. Newton is experienced quarterback who can help put a contender over the top. Meanwhile, Carolina would get a chance to move forward with either Kyle Allen or Will Grier.

Conversely, the new administration could turn back to Newton while trying to build a competitive team around him, Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore.

It's now up to Rhule, who spent the last seven years coaching Temple and Baylor at the collegiate level.