Eagles GM Howie Roseman Apologizes for 'Disappointing' 2019 Season

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman issued an apology for the team's disappointing season, which ended after Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"I think when you have a disappointing season, it's not just on the players and coaches," Roseman told reporters Wednesday. "It's also on the front office, and that starts with me. I'm sorry to our fans. They give us tremendous support."

The Eagles entered 2019 expected to compete for a Super Bowl championship but wound up needing four straight wins to close the regular season and win the NFC East at 9-7. Injuries ravaged the roster, particularly at wide receiver, and the defense spent most of the season struggling to cover the pass.

"One of the things that obviously has been an issue for us has been the injury situation," Roseman said. "When we look at the last three years, in 2017 we were able to overcome it. The last two years the injuries have really hurt our football team."

Roseman seemed to hint at major changes coming to the roster, particularly with veteran players. He described his loyalty to certain players as a "weakness" and said an influx of younger talent will be a priority this offseason. The team is expected to have difficult decisions regarding the futures of wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, along with tackle Jason Peters, linebacker Nigel Bradham and safety Malcolm Jenkins.



"It’s very difficult when you have guys who have given their heart and soul to this organization, to this team, who you have developed personal relationships, to say goodbye," Roseman said. "I’m not talking about those guys in general, but I’m just talking about that decision."

Jenkins specifically has said he will not return to the Eagles next season without a new contract despite having one year remaining on his current deal. Jackson and Jeffery are likely to be back given the structure of their contracts, but Peters is a free agent, and the Eagles could save up to $8 million cutting Bradham.

With the three other NFC East teams making coaching changes and planning major overhauls heading into 2020, the Eagles appear to be following suit by looking at major roster adjustments.