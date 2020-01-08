Joshua Zirkzee Says He Nearly Signed for Everton Before Bayern Munich Move

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2020

MUNICH, GERMANY - DECEMBER 21: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Joshua Zirkzee of FC Bayern Muenchen is celebrating his first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and VfL Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena on December 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich rising star Joshua Zirkzee has said he almost signed for Everton before completing his 2017 switch to the Bundesliga champions.

The forward has impressed during his two-year journey through Bayern's system and is now knocking on the door of the starting XI.

However, Zirkzee has revealed to Voetbal International (via Sean Lunt of Sport Witness) he nearly ended up at Goodison Park before his move from Feyenoord's academy.

"Everton was a serious option for me.

"Ronald Koeman was the first team coach at the time, and I didn’t have a lot of strikers in front of me at the time.

"Romelu Lukaku left for Manchester United that summer and I got the feeling from Everton that there was a good chance I could move on there.

"When I was there, they immediately offered me a contract."

Zirkzee made a sensational debut for Bayern as the 18-year-old scored with his first touch after rising from the bench against Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Dec. 8. 

The Dutchman replaced Philippe Coutinho in the final minute with the score 1-1, and his immediate effort was followed by a Serge Gnabry goal, giving the champions a vital 3-1 win in stoppage time.

It was a fairytale start for Zirkzee under interim coach Hansi Flick, with former Netherlands international Youri Mulder describing the teenager as "a serious talent."

DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 08: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Joshua Zirkzee of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on during day five of the FC Bayern Muenchen winter training camp on January 8, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.(Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Zirkzee's two substitute appearances have totalled eight minutes, but the forward scored again in the 2-0 league win over Wolfsburg, finding the back of the net after being on the pitch for two minutes.

Both times the player replaced Coutinho, and the starlet will continue to be an impact sub this term as Bayern chase their 30th Bundesliga crown.

