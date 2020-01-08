Roma's Edin Dzeko Says He Doesn't Think About Rejected Inter Milan Transfer

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko has said he doesn't think about what might have been at high-flying Inter Milan after he turned down the chance to join the Nerazzurri last summer.

Dzeko, 33, was closely linked with Inter for most of the summer transfer window but failed to join Antonio Conte's revolution, instead extending his contract with the Giallorossi until 2022 last August.

He told Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia): "I don't think about it. They are playing very well and they are first together with Juventus, it will be a race to the end and that's good for the league."

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international continues to impress in his own realm, with 10 goals and six assists to his name in 23 appearances this season.

Dzeko's last contribution of 2019, and indeed the decade, was a crucial goal and two assists when Roma beat Fiorentina 4-1 away from home in December:

Conte & Co. sit at the top of Serie A, level on points with defending champions Juventus and with a gleaming opportunity to break Juve's eight-year grip on the Scudetto. One would forgive Dzeko for feeling somewhat jealous of that fact, with Roma currently fourth in the table and 10 points from the summit.

Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported in July that the two clubs were negotiating Dzeko's transfer, though Mauro Icardi's uncertain future complicated matters.

Former Inter captain Icardi eventually left for Paris Saint-Germain on loan while Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United in August for a club-record €80 million.

The Belgium ace has gone on to become a Serie A hit, and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile (18) is the only player in Italy's top flight to have scored more than his 14 goals this season, via Premier Sports:

Inter are likely glad they took the risk on Lukaku rather investing in the much more experienced Dzeko, who moved to the Stadio Olimpico from Manchester City in 2015, initially on loan.

He's since made 202 appearances for the Wolves—13 more than he made for City—and recently earned plaudits from commentator Adam Summerton:

Dzeko came up blank when Roma fell 2-0 at home to Torino in Week 18 in one of their worst results this term, but he'll hope to lift their prospects when they host champions Juventus on Sunday.