Marvin Lewis Discusses Cowboys Job Interview Amid Rooney Rule Criticism

Don Wright/Associated Press

Marvin Lewis discussed the NFL head coaching hiring process after interviewing for the Dallas Cowboys job.

The former Cincinnati Bengals coach was one of two men to interview for the position, satisfying the league's Rooney Rule to interview a minority candidate, before Mike McCarthy was hired. He told Golic and Wingo that he was fine with not being hired, but pointed out the problem in the NFL is larger than just this specific interview process.

"There's a lot bigger problems than myself out there," he said Wednesday, via ESPN. "... You keep beating your head up against the wall, but I would say—and again, this is somebody's business, this is somebody's franchise, and nobody's going to tell them who to hire. But if we can just somehow open the process a bit more and provide more opportunity."

The Washington Redskins hired Ron Rivera—who is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent—this offseason to bring the total of minority coaches in the league to four.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had interviews with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants but didn't land either job, while the Giants also interviewed Cowboys defensive back coach Kris Richard before choosing Joe Judge.

The lack of progress from minorities has been noticeable for assistants.

Per ESPN, Lewis also "told the show that many general managers don't know minority coaching candidates as well, and he acknowledged the lack of minority coaches in coordinator roles. He also said he still thinks it's good for minority candidates to get interviews to get the experience of the process."

The 61-year-old spent 16 years as head coach of the Bengals, accumulating a 131-122-3 record in this span. He joined Herman Edwards' staff at Arizona State as a special advisor in 2019.